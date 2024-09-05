Growing number of Telegram users made things easier for criminals — Durov

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. A sharp increase in the number of Telegram subscribers led to problems, which made it easier for criminals to abuse the messenger, the app’s co-founder Pavel Durov said.

"Telegram’s abrupt increase in user count to 950M caused growing pains that made it easier for criminals to abuse our platform," he wrote in his blog.

"That’s why I made it my personal goal to ensure we significantly improve things in this regard. We’ve already started that process internally, and I will share more details on our progress with you very soon," Durov added.