KURSK, September 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military in the Sudzha district of the Kursk Region remotely mines roads, the commander of a squad of the commando force Akhmat (call sign Kashtan, or Chestnut) has told TASS.

"They remotely mine roads in the Sudzha district. They plant no end of things there," the commander said.

He specified that the Ukrainian army was literally cramming the roads with explosive items, including PFM-1 Lepestok antipersonnel mines and cluster munitions.