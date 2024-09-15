Tokayev to pay visit to Russia by year-end — Kazakh MFA

ASTANA, September 15. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev plans to pay a visit to Russia by the end of this year, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vasilenko said in an interview with the German Deutsche Welle (DW) media corporation (recognized as a foreign agent mass media in Russia).

"I would like to note that those contacts at the same active level have continued for all years of our independency. Apart from visits, heads of states regularly have telephone conversations," he said when asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Kazakhstan.

Tokayev has repeatedly paid visits to Russia, having visited not only Moscow but also Kazan, Vasilenko noted. "Our president’s (Tokayev’s - TASS) visit to Russia is expected by the end of this year. This is an active diplomatic process, and I see no special signs in it," he said.