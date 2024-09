KURSK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have destroyed a Ukrainian projectile over the Kursk Region, Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov said.

"This morning a Ukrainian projectile was destroyed over the Kursk Region. Thanks to air defense troops and border defenders," Smirnov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Since the beginning of the day, the region has been on missile alert three times, and once the deputy head of the region reported the danger of a drone attack.