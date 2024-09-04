In case of supplies of long-range weapons to Kiev buffer zone may reach Poland — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. A buffer zone on the border with Ukraine is crucial to Russia to protect itself from shellings by the Ukrainian military and its width will depend on what type of weapons will be supplied to Kiev, the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said at a meeting with TASS staff.

"Obviously, we need to create a buffer zone for the future to ensure that nothing flies in. Its size is anyone’s guess, but it should be sufficient. If they (Ukrainians - TASS) wish to get long-range means of attack, such as cruise and ballistic missiles, then this buffer zone should stretch as far as Poland," he said.

On June 13, at a meeting with frontline correspondents, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia might consider creating a buffer zone on the territory of Ukraine, if bombardments of its regions went on. Once again Putin mentioned the subject at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 16. He said that Russia would consider creating a "buffer zone" on Ukrainian territory if attacks from their side continued.