Ukraine attacks 20 settlements in Belgorod Region over day

BELGOROD, September 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked 20 settlements in the Belgorod Region with 92 munitions over the past 24 hours, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod district, 14 munitions and two drones attacked Zhuravlevka, Nekhoteyevka and Yasniye Zori during four shelling rounds. A drone damaged a car in the village of Yasnye Zori," he wrote.

Five munitions, 26 shells and three drones also attacked six settlements in the Volokonovsky and Grayvoronsky districts. No casualties or damage occurred. According to the governor, eight munitions and three UAVs were fired at the villages of Gruzskoye and Tsapovka in the Borisovsky district. The drone attack in Gruzskoye made dry grass catch fire, which was then extinguished. Two apartment houses and a farm building also suffered damage. Gas and power lines were hit in a private house. A tractor and a car were struck by shrapnel.

In the Valuysky district, three drones attacked two settlements, damaging a private house. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the village of Vyazovoye was shelled with seven munitions and one UAV; an outbuilding was damaged there. In the village of Rakitnoye of the Rakityansky district, an ammunition hit the body of a car.

"In the Shebekinsky district, 31 munitions and seven drones attacked the settlements of Shebekino, Krasnoye, Ziborovka, Murom and Novaya Tavolzhanka during four shelling rounds," Gladkov reported.

The governor added that 34 private houses, two apartment buildings, four outbuildings, seven cars, a social facility, two production enterprises, a garage, and a power line were damaged. Employees of the Emergencies Ministry, together with defense units, extinguished fires that affected two private houses, two outbuildings, a warehouse on the territory of an enterprise, a garage, and dry grass in a forested area.