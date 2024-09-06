Hunter Biden pleads guilty in tax case against him — NBC

NEW YORK, September 6. /TASS/. Hunter Biden, a son of incumbent US President Joe Biden, pleaded guilty to all the nine charges in the federal tax case against him, NBC reported.

The US District Court for the Central District of California scheduled the sentencing for December 16. Therefore, the verdict will be pronounced after the presidential election in November. Hunter Biden said no pressure was put on him to accept the plea deal, and nothing was promised to him in return.

According to the report, the plea deal would allow him to avoid a public trial, which could reveal potentially embarrassing details of his personal life, such as extravagant partying, massive spending and drug use.

Charges against him entail the punishment of up to 17 years in prison.