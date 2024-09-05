Japanese man detained in Belarus admits that his actions harmed state security

MINSK, September 6. /TASS/. Detained Japanese citizen Masatoshi Nakanishi admitted that his unlawful activities harmed the state security of Belarus during questioning, aired by the Belarus-1 TV channel.

"I presume that my actions harmed the state security of Belarus," he said.

"I made photos not far from the Ukrainian border, showing bridges and railroads. They could be used by the United States or Ukraine for a possible attack. I think they could deliver a missile strike on the territory of Belarus," the detainee added.

He also said that his home country has "very close ties with the United States."

"This was not the right thing to do. I did a bad thing, and I regret doing it," the Japanese citizen added.