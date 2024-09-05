Ukrainian incursion into borderline Russian regions faltering — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Ukraine has failed to interrupt the advance of Russian forces in Donbass by attacking the Kursk Region and other borderline Russian regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The enemy’s goal was to unsettle us, throw us off our game, make us shift troops and stop our advance at the key sectors of the line of engagement, primarily in Donbass the liberation of which is our priority goal," Putin emphasized. "Did they succeed? No, the enemy failed completely," he added.

The president said the Russian Armed Forces "have stabilized the situation as they have been gradually squeezing the enemy out in border areas."

The Eastern Economic Forum is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF this year is ‘Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential’. The Roscongress Foundation is the Forum’s organizer. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.