US seeking to ‘sterilize’ national information space from dissent — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The United States’ attacks on Russian media outlets are part of special services’ well-elaborated campaign for the "sterilization" of the national information space from any manifestations of dissent, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Obviously, these well-elaborated actions create a media background for implementing corresponding campaign decisions," she told journalists when asked to comment on the US sanctions against Russia’s Rossiya Segodnya media group and its subsidiaries - RIA Novosti, RT, TV-Novosti, Ruptly, and Sputnik.

The US Treasury Department said on Wednesday that it is imposing sanctions on Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Russian broadcaster RT, and her deputies - Anton Anisimov and Elizaveta Brodskaya. In addition, the US Department of State has restricted the Rossiya Segodnya media group and its subsidiaries - RIA Novosti, RT, TV-Novosti, Ruptly, and Sputnik, designating them as "foreign missions".