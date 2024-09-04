At least 4 killed, 30 injured in school shooting in Windler, Georgia — CNN

NEW YORK, September 4. /TASS/. The death toll of the shooting in Windler, Georgia, has increased to 4, and about 30 people got injured, CNN reported citing sources in law enforcement.

According to the report, all Barrow County schools are temporarily closed, and police officers have been dispatched there due to security concerns. No information is currently available about the condition of the injured.

The suspect is currently in custody. It is unclear if he is a student of this school.

Previously, MSNBC reported two people killed and four injured. Five ambulance crews arrived at the scene, one injured person required hospitalization by helicopter. The FBI assists the local law enforcement.