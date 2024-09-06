Georgian people not happy about West imposing LGBT agenda — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Georgian people are not happy about the West imposing the LGBT agenda and other values of liberal democracy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Commenting on the Georgian law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence," the top diplomat emphasized that it is not the "Foreign Agents" law. It implies that persons or organizations that violate this law will not be assigned any status, but will be addressed with a legal obligation to show the finances they receive from abroad, the minister explained. Lavrov pointed out that this law is present in the legislation of France, Poland and many other states, and in a much stricter framework.

"What the Georgian government is doing now is that they are realizing their national identity and understanding that the Georgian people have the same values of Orthodoxy, national culture, which are being eroded, erased and subsumed by the 'rules' that the West is imposing on everyone, primarily in the context of the values of liberal democracy or, if you will, democratic liberalism. Georgians are not satisfied with this. Nor are they satisfied with the unbridled imposition of the LGBT agenda," Lavrov said in an interview with RBC.

"The Georgian people, whom I know well and appreciate their love of life (Georgia was one of the leading cultural centers during the Soviet Union - our common homeland), carefully guard their history. For this, I think, they deserve reproaches from the West," the minister pointed out. "The Georgian 'example' is very revealing. More and more countries are realizing that this vortex of liberal democracy, into which the West is sucking them, contradicts the roots, the traditions of their ancestors. It is these traditions that the West wants to erode, forget and replace with its own unconventional values, with the help of which it hopes to maintain its hegemony," the top diplomat concluded.