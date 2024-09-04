Repelled attacks, Ukrainian losses: what is known about situation in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian forces have thwarted two Ukrainian attacks in the last 24 hours, having beaten back several more near three villages in the Kursk Area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The enemy’s losses over the day amounted to up to 450 troops.

TASS put together the main facts about the situation.

Operation to eliminate Ukrainian formations

- Russia’s Battlegroup North units supported by army aviation and artillery fire thwarted two attacks by enemy assault groups in the area of the villages of Malaya Loknya and Komarovka.

- Russian units also undermined attempted Ukrainian attacks in the area around the villages of Korenevo, Olgovka and Pogrebki.

- Ukrainian sabotage groups trying to penetrate deep into Russia’s interior continue to be met with resistance.

- Aviation delivered strikes on enemy reserves in 12 locations in the Sumy Region.

Ukrainian losses

- Over the last 24 hours, the enemy's losses have amounted to up to 450 troops and 17 armored units, including a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle and 15 armored combat vehicles, 40 motor vehicles, four artillery guns, including three French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, a US-made M777 artillery system, as well as two launch pads of US-made multiple launch rocket systems, including an M142 HIMARS and an M270 MLRS.

- Overall, since the onset of combat in the region, the adversary has lost over 9,700 personnel, 81 tanks, 39 infantry fighting vehicles, 70 armored personnel carriers, 576 armored combat vehicles, 313 motor vehicles, 72 artillery guns, 22 launch pads of multiple launch rocket systems, including seven HIMARS and three MLRS, eight launch pads of air defense systems, two transport-loading vehicles, 17 radio-electronic warfare stations, seven counterbattery radars, two air defense radars, eight units of engineering equipment as well as two obstacle-clearing vehicles and one UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle.

Elections

- Over 27% of all Kursk Region residents participated in early voting in the gubernatorial and local government elections, chair of the regional election commission Tatyana Malakhova said.

- Public transportation in Kursk will be free of charge during the main election days of September 6-8, the press service of the regional government said.

Evacuation

- Over 500 people who were considered missing following their forced evacuation from the borderline zone of the Kursk Region due to massive Ukrainian attacks have been located thanks to volunteers, security structures and the regional government, acting regional Governor Alexey Smirnov said.

- About 11,500 people from the Kursk Region, including 3,500 children, are staying at temporary accommodation facilities, medical and social centers, and children’s recreational camps in various Russian regions, the press service of the Emergencies Ministry said.