Russia makes clear its support for Republika Srpska — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia views it as unacceptable that efforts to implement the Dayton Agreement are now deteriorating, taking a toll on the interests of Serbs in Republika Srpska, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Moscow and Belgrade share the view on the attempts to trample on the foundations that were laid down by Dayton. The situation is really deteriorating now, and it is very hard for Serbs. It is hard for Serbs in Serbia, and it is hard for Serbs in Republika Srpska. Indeed, the foundations of Dayton are being eroded and the interests of Serbs are being infringed upon. We categorically disagree with that. And in this we fully support our Serbian friends," he said in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

Asked whether Russia could do anything to help, Peskov said Moscow's options in this matter are very limited.

"But at least Russia's has made its position clear, on the international stage as well, and that is a fairly effective lever of support," he said.

In June, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik told TASS that the territorial entity is intent on holding a referendum on its independence from Bosnia and Herzegovina, but the date for the event will be determined based on the interests of the sides. He said that for Republika Srpska to remain part of Bosnia and Herzegovina is like losing "time and opportunities."

"So, it is necessary to implement what we want as soon as possible, so that we stop wasting resources hoping in vain that Bosnia and Herzegovina can do something," he said.

The Dayton Agreement

The 1995 Dayton Agreement ended the civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Under the terms of the agreement, BiH consists of two entities (excluding Brcko District): the Muslim-Croat Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (about 51% of the territory) and the Republika Srpska (about 49%). The system of government of government includes the three main peoples on a proportionate basis: Bosniaks (Slavs who converted to Islam), Serbs (Orthodox), and Croats (Catholics).

The country is essentially governed through a high representative of the international community (a post created under the Dayton Agreement), who is appointed by the steering committee of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Peace Implementation Council after approval by the UN Security Council. However, in May 2021, the ambassadors of the steering committee countries decided to appoint Christian Schmidt as the new high representative in BiH, failing to secure a UNSC approval. Republika Srpska does not recognize Schmidt's legitimacy.

Dodik has repeatedly warned he is ready to declare the entity's independence in the event of continued attempts by Schmidt to lobby for laws that infringe on the rights of Bosnian Serbs. On January 9, Republika Srpska celebrates a national holiday. Bosnian authorities have declared the holiday unconstitutional, and Schmidt has called on law enforcement to prevent celebrations.