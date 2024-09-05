US charges political scientist Simes, his wife with violating American sanctions

WASHINGTON, September 5. /TASS/. The US Department of Justice said it charged political scientist Dimitri Simes and his wife Anastasia with violating American sanctions.

The couple "participated in a scheme to violate US sanctions for the benefit of <…> Russian broadcaster Channel One," the agency alleged in a statement. It also said the two suspects sought to "launder funds obtained from that scheme."

According to the agency, Dimitri and Anastasia Simes received more than $1 million, a personal car and driver, and a stipend for an apartment in Moscow for providing services to Channel One in producing programming.

The statement alleged Anastasia Simes further participated in a scheme to violate US sanctions for the benefit of "sanctioned oligarch" Aleksandr Udodov. As part of the scheme, she allegedly purchased art and antiques for Udodov in the US and Europe.

Dimitri and Anastasia Simes are each charged on three counts of conspiring to violate sanctions, violating sanctions and money laundering. If convicted, they face a penalty of up to 20 years in prison for each count.

Anastasia Simes was also separately charged on the same three counts in connection with the alleged Udodov-related scheme. If convicted, she faces further penalties of up to 20 years in prison on each count.

The indictments were filed to a federal court in the District of Columbia. The suspects are believed to be in Russia currently, according to the Justice Department.