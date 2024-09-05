Putin highlights Russia’s openness to Ukraine talks at Eastern Economic Forum — expert

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin showed at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that Russia is open to negotiations with Ukraine, pointing out that Moscow is not the one rejecting talks, Andrey Koshkin, head of the Department of Political and Social Sciences at the Plekhanov Russian Economic University, told TASS.

"The president paid special attention to Ukraine, and not only to send a signal to the international community. In my view, the biggest takeaway is that we are open to talks and don't reject them, so there can be no false narratives on the matter. Secondly, the agreements that were initialed in Istanbul can serve as a starting point," the expert pointed out.

He noted that the Russian president had focused on Kiev’s failed terrorist attack on the Kursk Region. "I think this is a big message. All those interested must have heard it and taken this information into account," Koshkin said.

Speaking about the guests of the forum and its plenary session, the analyst emphasized that the EEF confirmed Russia’s pivot to southeastern Eurasia and its focus on the development of the country’s Far East. "The presence of delegations and officials from Malaysia and China makes it clear that we are starting to engage deeply in the Asia-related issues of the Far East. We are needed there and have a role to play," Koshkin added.

Putin said at the EEF plenary session earlier that Russia had never refused to take part in talks on Ukraine based on the Istanbul agreements but rejected "ephemeral demands."

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential." The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.