VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov is convinced that censorship is needed under the present-day military circumstances, although he fully supports freedom of speech.

"I think that information should not be restricted," he told TASS in an interview. "Once we are over with this period of ‘acute inflammation,’ there should of course be the freedom of information."

"In the state of war that we are in, restrictions are justified, and censorship is justified," he continued, adding that when the current conflict is over "there should be absolute freedom of speech."

"Currently, when Russia’s confrontation with the collective West has reached the critical level, even the most reputed international media regrettably do not shun false information. This is bad. We should not be like them in that regard," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Citing TASS as a positive example, he said: "TASS should uphold its reputation of a media outlet that tells the truth and backs it up with facts, both at home and abroad.".