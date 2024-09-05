Ukraine’s commander-in-chief admits sending insufficiently trained recruits into battle

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky admitted that Ukraine had to send into battle new recruits without proper training.

"Of course, everyone wants the level of training to be the best," he told CNN in an interview. "At the same time, the dynamics at the front require us to put conscripted servicemen into service as soon as possible."

In his words, new recruits get one month of basic military training followed by half a month to a full month of more specialized training before they are sent to fight.

He also complained about Russia’s technological advantage, saying that its military "does have an advantage in aviation, in missiles, in artillery, in the amount of ammunition they use, of course, in personnel, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles."

Syrsky also rebuked the US for delays in its military aid, which caused major setbacks on the battlefield and led to a slump in morale.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian commander-in-chief admitted that the situation remains tough for Ukraine’s forces in practically all directions of the frontline.