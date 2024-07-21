Trump’s favorability rating up after assassination attempt, RNC — TV

NEW YORK, July 21. /TASS/. US former President Donald Trump’s favorability rating has risen after the assassination attempt on his life and the Republican National Convention earlier this week, according to an Ipsos poll contracted by the ABC television company.

According to the result of the survey conducted on July 19-20 among 1,141 Americans with a margin of error of 3.1 p.p., Trump’s favorability rating rose to 40% whereas it has been below 30% in the recent four years.

Biden’s rating now stands at 32%, about the same as has been throughout the past year.

Presidential election will be held in the United States on November 5. Biden was supposed to remain at the top of the Democratic ticket. He is expected to be formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19-22. However, after his fiasco at the televised election debate with Republican Donald Trump on June 27, calls intensified, particularly among Democrats, for the incumbent president to drop out of the race.

The following developments have simply deepened the rift in the Democratic Party as to whether it was urgent to consider an alternative nominee to replace Biden. It is reported that the president can quit the race as soon as this weekend. In this case, the Democratic Party will start searching for another candidate who will be formally nominated at its convention.