Twelve explosives destroyed in Russia’s Kursk Region over past day

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Pyrotechnics experts of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry have neutralized 12 explosives in the Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, having destroyed the total of 326 explosives since the situation there aggravated, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"Over the past 24 hours, pyrotechnic units of the Emergencies Ministry were involved in mine clearance in the areas in three districts of the region. Twelve explosive objects were detected and destroyed. In all, since the beginning of the mine clearance work in the Kursk Region bomb disposal specialists of the Emergencies Ministry have eliminated 326 explosives," the press service said.

The Emergencies Ministry added that the monitoring of the environmental situation in the Kursk Region is underway. "Radiation background in the region is normal and no excessive concentrations of hazardous chemicals had been detected," the ministry said.