Under Trump, US to use military force abroad ‘only when we must’ — Vance

MILWAUKEE /Wisconsin/, July 18. /TASS/. Republican vice presidential candidate James David Vance believes that if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election in November, the country will use its military force abroad "only when we must."

"We will make sure our allies share in the burden of securing world peace. No more free rides for nations that betray the generosity of the American taxpayer," he said. "Together, we will send our kids to war only when we must."

"But as President Trump showed with the elimination of ISIS [Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia] and so much more, when we punch, we will punch hard," Vance added.

The US Republican National Convention kicked off on Monday in Milwaukee, the State of Wisconsin. Delegates at the convention nominated billionaire Donald Trump as a candidate for the US presidency, and Senator James David Vance (R-OH) as the vice presidential candidate.

The US presidential election will take place on November 5.