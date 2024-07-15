Musk pins blame for Trump’s assassination attempt on Secret Service

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. US billionaire and celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk has accused the US Secret Service of being unable to ensure ex-US President Donald Trump’s security.

"The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign," he wrote on X.

Trump himself said that the United States Secret Service had done a "fantastic job" having instantly wiped out the suspected shooter.

An assassination attempt on Trump took place at a pre-election rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The former president was wounded but his life is not in danger: the bullet tore off a small piece of his ear. One of his supporters was killed in the shooting. The attacker was killed by the Secret Service.