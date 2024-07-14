50-year-old man killed in shooting during Trump’s rally — Pennsylvania governor

NEW YORK, July 14. /TASS/. A fifty-year-old man was killed in the shooting during former US President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, Governor Josh Shapiro said.

He said that the man was trying to protect his family. He also called for lowering the degree of political debate and drop the rhetoric of hatred.

The assassination attack on Trump was staged at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania late on Saturday. The Republican was wounded. According to recent reports, he is safe, he received a minor injury - the bullet pierced his right ear. The shooting left one person killed and two injured. The shooter was killed by officers of the US Secret Service, which is responsible, in particular, for protecting the top officials of the state. The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt on Trump.

The Republican National Committee has stressed that its convention in Milwaukee, which was set to open on Monday and was expected to nominate Trump as its presidential candidate in the November election, would not be canceled or postponed. Trump will attend the convention, the committee confirmed.