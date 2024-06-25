Nairobi city council building ablaze amid protests — TV

NAIROBI, June 25. /TASS/. A fire broke out inside the Nairobi city council building amid the protests against the tax raise, the Citizen TV reported on its X page.

"City Hall set ablaze by Finance Bill protestors," the TV channel said.

Previously, Reuters reported citing the ambulance service that at least 50 people got injured during the protests in the capital. According to KTN News, protesters broke into the Kenyan Parliament building.

The people, who gathered in the Nairobi business center, demand resignation of President William Ruto. According to the local media, the police used tear gas and started firing rubber bullets. There have also been reports of live ammunition being fired.

The protests against the tax raise in Kenya started on June 18 and spread across the country. Rallies take place in major cities: Kisumu, Nyeri, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kilifi, Mombasa. Previously, the media reported that two people died and at least 200 were injured during the protests. The protesters claim that the tax raise will harm the Kenyan economy and will increase the cost of life for ordinary Kenyans, who already have trouble making the ends meet. Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Minister of Kenya Musalia Mudavadi said earlier that, should the bill fail, this may cause a vote of no confidence for the president and resignation of the government.