Military operation in Ukraine

US to ship only Patriot, NASAMS missiles to Ukraine, not systems themselves — Kirby

The US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator added that Washington had been working closely with other countries about their willingness to contribute those systems to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, June 21. /TASS/. The United States will only ship interceptor missiles for Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine, not the systems themselves, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said during an online briefing.

"Right now we just don’t have eligible systems coming off the production line. So it was something we looked at, but right now the focus is really going to be on the missiles themselves," he said.

After announcing Washington’s decision to ship all newly-produced Patriot and NASAMS batches to Ukraine to the detriment of other clients, Kirby noted that the US currently does not have available newly-produced systems of this type, adding that, while Washington considered this option, only the missiles are in the White House’s focus at this point.

At the same time, Kirby added that the US government considered the possibility of delivering the systems themselves.

"We did take a look at the broader system writ large — the launchers, the radar systems, all that go with that — and I think we’d be open to it," he said. "As I said, we’re open to continue to look at the possibility of systems themselves being redirected."

The US official added that Washington had been working closely with other countries, in Europe and beyond Europe, that have such systems about their willingness to contribute those systems to Ukraine.

"I would even describe it as a parallel effort. And we’re going to continue to do that going forward," he said.

UkraineUnited StatesMilitary operation in Ukraine
Norway, Finland, Sweden agree to establish military transport corridor
It will go through northern parts of the three countries, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said
Russia has no interest or reason to fight with NATO — Putin
Russian President said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel journalist Pavel Zarubin
IN BRIEF: Russia, Vietnam agree to deepen strategic partnership following Putin’s visit
The Russian leader thanked his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam for the warm welcome and invited him to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Moscow next year
Russia demands US remove its nuclear weapons from Europe — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that said missions are based on the forward deployment of US weapons in Europe "thousands of kilometers away from the US national territory and within operational reach of Russian territory"
Russian court seizes securities of Linde's subsidiaries based on claim of RusChemAlliance
RusChemAlliance is the operator of the project for the construction of a gas processing and liquefaction complex in Ust-Luga
Ukraine surrendered Avdeyevka because Kiev only knows how to fight civilians — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that
Putin calls Vietnam one of Russia's most reliable partners
The Russian president noted that the Soviet Union had provided effective assistance in the heroic struggle of the Vietnamese people against the French and US invaders and later contributed to the postwar reconstruction of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam
Russia, Vietnam expand agricultural supplies — Putin
"Last year, the first stage of a livestock complex for 6,000 dairy cows was completed in the Moscow region," the Russian leader noted
Vietnam’s ties with Russia built on basis of equality, mutual benefit — senior diplomat
The leaders of the two counties "always attach great significance to bilateral relations, which meet the expectations of the two people’s and development interests of each country," Le Thi Hang Thu said
Finland joins NATO treaty on sharing nuclear information
The purpose of the agreement is to provide a framework in which the US and NATO member states will share nuclear information deemed necessary to contribute to NATO's collective defense and security
Putin sees no need to include first strike concept in Russia’s nuclear doctrine
A retaliatory strike will be enough to destroy the enemy, Russian President said
Russia pummels Ukrainian military-industrial sector’s energy sites in precision strike
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades and repulsed two enemy counterattacks over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Putin travels on trusted Russian aircraft — Kremlin
"All machinery in our country that transports citizens is also maintained at the proper level," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Russian-made Forpost-R drone destroys Syrian militants
They were plotting a terror attack on the Syrian oil infrastructure facility
Russia, Egypt call to prevent Palestinian-Israeli conflict from spreading across region
"The sides particularly emphasized the importance of prevention of the force confrontation to other countries of the region," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Washington allows Kiev to hit Russian troops near Sumy region with US weapons — advisor
Jake Sullivan said that Ukraine can use air defense systems "to take Russian planes out of the sky, even if those Russian planes are in Russian airspace, if they're about to fire into Ukrainian airspace"
Russia, North Korea agree on cooperation in medicine, creation of border bridge
The two governments signed an agreement on the construction of a road bridge across the Tumannaya River on the border of the two countries
City next to Zaporozhye NPP hit by blackout after Ukrainian drone attack on substation
ZNPP’s spokeswoman Evgeniya Yashina emphasized that the outage would have no effect on the operation of the power plant
West to replace Zelensky with someone else in 2025, Putin predicts
"The blame for all unpopular decisions, including the lowering of the conscription age, will be put on him [Zelensky]", the Russian president said
Global expenditure on nuclear weapons hits record $91.4 bln in 2023, report shows
The United States remains the largest investor in nuclear weapons as it spent $51.5 bln on its nuclear arms in 2023
Russia makes another real peace proposal to Kiev — Putin
Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia's plan would mean ending the conflict once and for all, not freezing it
New NATO secretary general to make no difference in alliance's policy towards Russia — MFA
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed at a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington that the alliance is close to appointing a new secretary general
FACTBOX: Vladimir Putin and his pets
The list of the Russian leader's pets also includes a white goat, a white female reindeer and a falabella pony, one of the smallest horse breeds in the world
China cautions against potential provocations in South China Sea
Earlier, the China Coast Guard reported that a Philippine supply vessel had collided with one of its boats in waters near the disputed Ren’ai (Ayungin) reef in the South China Sea
Russian forces hit command post of Azov nationalist regiment in Zaporozhye region
"The command post of the nationalist Azov regiment was hit near the village of Maryevka, Zaporozhye region," Konashenkov said
Kiev better accept Russia's peace proposal or face worse outcomes — official
"Now they have the opportunity to consider Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin's peace proposal and at least try to make peace and end this part of the conflict," Dmitry Medvedev noted
Other countries need not worry about Russian military drills — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, "such visits are also a common practice"
Russia to respond if restrictions placed on diplomats’ travel in EU — MFA
As Yevgeny Ivanov noted, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Moscow at a certain point lifted restrictions on the US diplomatic mission
Putin, Kim Jong Un exchange gifts
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that the North Korean leader received a new Aurus luxury vehicle and a tea set, while the Russian president was gifted several pieces of art depicting his likeness
Four settlements in Kursk Region shelled by Ukrainian troops during past day
Drone attacks were reported near the Krupts crossing and in the villages of Troitskoye and Sergeyevka
South Korea imposes more sanctions against Russia — media
A total of 243 new items will be added to South Korea's export control list, increasing it to 1,402 items
Russian-made Aurus Senat armored limo to be showcased during SPIEF-2019
The luxury vehicle will be showcased as part of the "Russia Extends" display
Tsirkon hypersonic weapons in service with Russian naval ships — defense firm
The Tsirkon underwater modification was test-fired from the nuclear-powered submarine Severodvinsk in its surface position
Bundeswehr orders 8.5 bln euro worth of ammunition from Rheinmetall
The first shipments under the new contract are scheduled for early 2025
Russia’s Battlegroup East thwart Ukraine’s attempts to rotate its troops
According to Gordeyev, Ukraine’s daily losses amounted up to 120 troops, two infantry carriers, two Krab self-propelled artillery systems, one FH-70 tugged howitzer, three cars, as well as six fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and two field munitions depots
NATO holds consultations on putting nuclear weapons on alert — chief
Jens Stoltenberg refused to go into operational details about how many nuclear warheads should be operational and which should be stores
Frigate commander gives high marks to 1st stage of naval group’s long-distance deployment
On Monday, the group of the Northern Fleet’s ships led by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov wrapped up its unofficial visit and left the Havana port in Cuba to continue accomplishing long-distance deployment missions
Vietnam remembers Russia’s help in struggle for independence — president
To Lam noted that he was going to discuss the main areas and topics in the development of comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia in the interests of the two countries and the development of cooperation in the region and the world
Russian forces receive new batch of Su-34 bombers
Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said the bombers are intensively used in Ukraine operation
Development of Russia-DPRK security cooperation may pose challenge to US — experts
"It remains to be seen if Moscow will bear the risks and costs associated with pursuing a deeper form of Russia-North Korea security cooperation," the researches believe
Kiev’s attempts to drive Russian forces out of Kharkov Region will cost it dearly — Putin
The Russian president also said that Russia has no goal to approach Kharkov
Special operation shows that Western forces no match for Russia — newspaper
According to the article, "the Russian people and government stand united by patriotism, steadfastly defending the security and sovereignty of the country"
Yemeni premier to visit Moscow for meetings with Russian officials — embassy
Responding to a question about whether the Yemeni premier was expected to meet with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, the mission said: "This is being specified"
Almaz-Antey to display counter-sea drone systems at Navy salon
The company will also display models of Palma automatic antiaircraft artillery complex with Sosna-R guided missiles
Houthis planted explosives onboard attacked Tutor bulk carrier — Houthi leader
The Houthis announced the attack at the ship on June 12
Russian-North Korean treaty to be barrier for US’ aggressive policy — expert
The equal and mutually beneficial relations between Russia and North Korea "encourage other countries to move closer to Russia," Adnan Sayyed Hussein told
Russian naval group wraps up visit to Havana port — Northern Fleet
After leaving the territorial waters of the Republic of Cuba, the Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group will continue accomplishing missions in accordance with its long-distance deployment plan, the press office said
Russia grateful to Vietnam for balanced position on Ukraine — Putin
Accoridng to the President, Russia is also grateful to its Vietnamese friends for their desire to facilitate the search for practical ways to settle the Ukraine crisis peacefully
New document, historic ties: Putin’s statements in Pyongyang
A new document was drafted which will act as a framework for ties between the two countries going forward
Riyadh taking part in BRICS, still undecided on full membership — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov drew attention to the fact that Saudi representatives sometimes "do not participate in the entire range of events, but are involved in those cases and in those formats that are most comfortable for them"
Russia’s non-oil and gas revenues rise by 45% in Q1 — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin linked the growth trend of "demand for professionals and investments of over 14% in the first quarter" to the budget momentum
Russian warplanes deliver strikes on four militant hideouts in Syrian mountains
Over the past day, Syrian militants attacked pro-government forces’ positions in the Idlib de-escalation zone nine times
West’s response to Russian peace proposal limited to public statements — Kremlin aide
On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with top Foreign Ministry officials and set forth new peace proposals to settle the conflict in Ukraine, which envisage recognition of the status of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions as parts of Russia
Russia-Vietnam joint statement following Putin’s visit: key provisions
Russia and Vietnam "consistently strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership in the spirit of friendship and mutual assistance amid the tough international situation"
Kim Jong Un gifts Putin two Pungsan hunting dogs
According to the expert, the North Korean people see this dog as "a companion," and not just a pet
Minsk registers reinforcement of Ukrainian forces at Belarusian border
Minsk noted that the Belarusian border security service operates "in reinforced mode" on the Ukrainian border
Strategic partnership with Vietnam among priorities in Russia — Putin
Putin’s visit comes as the two countries mark 30 years of the signing of the Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations
Medvedev warns that Russia’s default may entail Europe’s default
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council added that the European Union’s financial system is not very stable and people are losing confidence
Strategic partnership, rejection of sanctions: results of talks between Putin, Kim Jong Un
The treaty will take interaction between the two countries "to a new level" rather than resting on laurels that already exist
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Russian forces wipe out group of foreign mercenaries in DPR — adviser
Igor Kimakovsky noted that several pieces of equipment were also destroyed
Putin arrives at Presidential Palace in Hanoi
Hanoi greeted the Russian president with sweltering heat
Zaporozhye nuke plant stable after Ukraine’s attack on Energodar substation
"The station’s maximum safety is ensured," local administration head Eduard Senovoz said
Russia takes note of drastic changes in security area — Putin
The Russian president said some Western experts don’t see a problem in using nuclear weapons
FACTBOX: Reshuffle in Russia’s defense ministry
Leonid Gornin was appointed first deputy minister, and Anna Tsivileva, Oleg Savelyev, and Pavel Fradkov - deputy ministers
Russia delivers nearly 10,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine - Defense Ministry
According to the general, in the past 24 hours, nine humanitarian missions have been carried out in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics
Kremlin sees balance of power tipping right at EU Parliament
"While the pro-European parties have retained their leading positions, right-wing parties will catch up to them in due time," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Norway, Finland, Sweden agree to establish military transport corridor
It will go through northern parts of the three countries, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said
US government set to halt open orders for Patriots until Kiev gets enough — FT
In January, NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency placed an order to procure 1,000 Patriot missiles to strengthen their air defenses amid the Ukraine conflict for a coalition of its allies, namely Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain, the newspaper recounted
Russia and Vietnam switch to national currencies for payments — Putin
The Russian president noted that at today's negotiations considerable attention was paid to trade and investment interaction
Ukraine's inability to defeat Russia means no NATO membership — diplomat
As regards the chances of Ukraine joining the European Union, Maria Zakharova continued, the bloc takes the same approach as the North Atlantic Alliance
Russia, Vietnam not to conclude treaties hurting sovereignty
The two leaders held bilateral talks in Hanoi, signing at least 11 documents and approving a statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership
Second oil reservoir in Azov suffers breach after drone attack
Governor Vasily Golubev added that Ministry of Emergency Situations specialists continue working to extinguish the fire
Russia ready to help Vietnam in forming nuclear power sector — Putin
"An initiative is being considered to create a Center of Nuclear Science and Technology in Vietnam with Rosatom's assistance," the President wrote
Russia sees its agreements with North Korea as deterrent — Putin
The Russian leader noted the treaty between Russia and North Korea was almost identical to the bilateral pact that had previously expired
Gale winds knock down over 700 trees in Moscow, 300 cars damaged
The deputy mayor said all vital city infrastructure is operating as normal in the Russian capital
Press review: G7 to tap iced Russian assets for Ukraine loan and BRICS candidates unveiled
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 14th
Russia can both produce LNG in Vietnam and supply it there — Putin
The President stated that Russia was ready to establish long-term direct supplies of hydrocarbons, including LNG, to Vietnam, and Russian companies were ready to join large-scale projects using LNG as co-investors and suppliers
Three settlements in borderline Belgorod Region shelled by Ukrainian forces
The regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov added that a backyard structure of a private house was destroyed by a shock wave in Murom
Russian, Egyptian warships to hold joint drills in Mediterranean — defense ministry
The exercise will involve joint maneuvering, communication practice and other drills
Press review: Russia, DPRK sign strategic pact and Israel authorizes offensive in Lebanon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, 20th
Putin to hold talks with Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang
The leaders of the two countries will spend almost the entire day at the negotiating table in various formats
West to discard Zelensky once Russia consolidates successes on battlefield — SVR
The SVR dismissed Zelensky’s latest claims about "bringing Russia to its knees," calling them laughable
Attack on electrical substation in Energodar done by four drones — city mayor
Eduard Senovoz said Ukraine regularly attacks infrastructure sites in Energodar in order to sow panic among the people
Putin notes USSR’s aid in Vietnam’s fight against foreign invaders
"After the victory and complete liberation of the Vietnamese territory from the occupiers, it was Soviet builders, engineers, doctors, teachers and scientists who helped rebuild Vietnam," the Russian leader said
Four conditions for negotiations with Kiev: what Putin said at Foreign Ministry
Russia considers Ukraine's neutral, non-aligned, non-nuclear status and the lifting of all Western sanctions as a necessary condition
IN BRIEF: Severe weather hits Moscow
The Moscow Transport Department has called on residents to stay off the streets, and urged drivers to be careful
Ukraine ready to pay West in people’s organs for military assistance — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Kiev regime is rapidly turning the country into a global hub of human organ trafficking
Lavrov arrives in the Republic of Congo
Russian Foreign Minister hold negotiations with the leadership of this country
Press review: China in NATO crosshairs over Russia support and Kiev eyes ZNPP return
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 19th
Kalashnikov unveils equipment developed for Legionnaire combat suit
The fighting capabilities were developed by Kalashnikov’s engineers on the basis of requirements from servicemen that are engaged in the special military operation
Russia dispatches plane to US to pick up diplomats whose assignment is ending — MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that this is "not about expulsion, but about the restrictions that Washington has created for Russian foreign institutions in their work"
Associated Press reports SBU involvement in attacks on Russian oil depots
Earlier on Thursday, two fuel tanks caught fire at an oil storage facility in the Tambov Region
Putin believes Western sentiment about his peace proposals could change
The Russian President noted that the Istanbul agreements had been quite acceptable to Ukraine
Russian national team wins medal count of BRICS Games
Russian athletes have won 173 gold medals
Russian naval group completes exercise on use of precision weapons, arrives in Havana
In the next few days, the ship crews will take part in a number of protocol events, will be able to rest and visit the local landmarks
All NATO member states endorse Mark Rutte as alliance’s next secretary general — Politico
Mark Rutte will succeed Jens Stoltenberg on October 2 for a 5-year term
Danish F-16’s to be priority target for Russian forces if supplied to Ukraine — MP
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said earlier after a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen that Kiev expects Denmark to supply F-16 fighter jets in the near future
Fashion designer Yegor Zaytsev dies at age of 64
He presumably succumbed to oncology, which he had been fighting recently
Russia’s Pacific Fleet begins deployment to exercise involving 40 ships
The Fleet explained that this is the first time this exercise is considered bilateral
