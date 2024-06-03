US hasn’t allowed use of ATACMS to strike inside Russia — US diplomat

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. The US has not allowed the use of its ATACMS to strike inside Russia, said Julianne Smith, a US representative to NATO.

According to the official, the Ukrainians asked the US if they could use "some of the capabilities" they were given, amid gains by Russian troops in the Kharkov Region.

"But the position on long-range ATACMS, you know, remains the same," she said at a meeting with the Defense Writers Group in Washington.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on May 31 that President Joe Biden had given permission to use US weapons for strikes inside Russia.