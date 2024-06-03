{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Seoul to consider suspending military agreement with Pyongyang

The administration of the South Korean president decided to raise the issue at a Cabinet meeting on June 4

SEOUL, June 3. /TASS/. The Republic of Korea will weigh fully suspending a 2018 inter-Korean agreement to reduce tensions with the North, the South Korean presidential office announced.

The administration of the South Korean president decided to raise the issue at a Cabinet meeting on June 4.

Earlier on Monday, South Korea’s Office of National Security led by Director Kim Tae-hyo held a working meeting. Seoul resolved that the agreement had caused numerous problems to the maintenance of combat readiness of the South Korean military in light of the North’s de-facto scrapping it altogether. According to the South Korean authorities, the latest provocations from North Korea have posed a threat to the population.

South Korea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) signed a Comprehensive Military Agreement on September 19, 2018, to reduce tensions in the military sphere. The two Koreas also agreed to halt military drills in buffer zones near the border. Last November, Pyongyang scrapped the military pact after Seoul had partially suspended the deal in response to the launch of a reconnaissance satellite by the North.

Last week, the DPRK unsuccessfully launched a satellite, sent trash balloons twice, fired what Seoul said were 18 ballistic short-range missiles, and jammed GPS signal in the South for five days running, the last time on June 2.

Tags
North KoreaSouth Korea
Kazakh president favors expansion of bilateral partnership with Russia
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the important role of legislative bodies in strengthening comprehensive cooperation between the countries
Read more
Four planets to line up in sky on Monday
It is an invisible small parade of planets and it will not be observed from Earth, astronomer and head of a Moscow Planetarium department Lyudmila Koshman said
Read more
Europe prepares for war with Russia, Hungarian PM says
According to Viktor Orban, every week he sees more and more signs that the EU and NATO are preparing for military action
Read more
Kremlin slams Clooney Foundation as insane people for idea to arrest Russian journalists
The foundation wants to encourage individual EU countries to start prosecuting Russian journalists for "war propaganda"
Read more
State Duma to discuss recognizing Clooney Foundation as undesirable in Russia
The commission quoted Vasily Piskarev as saying on its Telegram channel
Read more
Blinken groundlessly accuses Russia of hybrid attacks near NATO borders — MFA
According to Alexander Grushko, the West is also exerting military pressure, including by escalating the military situation in Ukraine itself
Read more
Patriot air defense system unable to intercept Russia’s Kinzhal missile — top brass
It is noted that Kiev’s regular reports on alleged Russian missile intercepts aim to justify its over-expending of ammunition for Western-supplied air defense systems
Read more
UK intelligence recruits two Chinese officials — authorities
London took steps to undermine China's state security, the Chinese State Security Ministry reported
Read more
Ukrainian soldier who joined Russian forces on T-64 tank urges fight against Kiev regime
Russia’s special services reported earlier that a former Ukrainian soldier had surrendered to Russian troops near Donetsk
Read more
NATO planes monitor exercises of Belarusian, Russian air forces — defense official
"During the active phase of [our] exercise, several long-range radar detection aircraft hovered over Poland and the Baltic states," Leonid Davidovich said
Read more
Gaza death toll from Israeli operations exceeds 36,400 - Health Ministry
According to the ministry, 60 Palestinains were killed and 220 suffered injuries in the past day
Read more
Russia’s S-500 missile systems to usher in new era in air defense — Defense TV
System is highly resistant to electronic interference, which ensures its reliability even under most complex scenarios on the battlefield
Read more
One dead, two injured as two planes collide in midair during air show in Portugal
The air show was cancelled
Read more
First group of French military instructors already dispatched to Ukraine, says lawmaker
On May 27, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s armed forces Alexander Syrsky signed documents that should allow French instructors to visit training centers in Ukraine
Read more
Politician monitoring Russian election forced out of Germany, settles in Russia
The Hamburg branch of the Alternative for Germany party had initiated proceedings to expel Olga Petersen from the party
Read more
Rescuers recover bodies of 50 dead civilians after Israeli army operation in Jabalia — TV
The bodies were found a few days after Israeli forces ended a three-week operation in the area, Al Jazeera reported
Read more
Medvedev cautions West not to underestimate Russia's willingness to use tactical nukes
The senior Russian official believes it is possible that the conflict between Russia and the West has already entered its final stage
Read more
Georgian parliament speaker signs foreign agents bill
On May 14, the Georgian parliament passed the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" in the third reading, which led the European Union to threaten suspending the country's integration into the organization
Read more
Russia’s manufacturing PMI index up to 54.4 points in May — S&P Global
"Output growth strengthened amid sustained and robust customer demand, which drove the upturn in new orders," the report said
Read more
Russian troops destroy 51 Ukrainian army observation posts in Kherson area over day
It is reported that the enemy lost 14 drones, 51 observation posts and 4 equipment depots
Read more
Russia wipes out nearly 24,000 Ukrainian servicemen, mercenaries near LPR in May — expert
Andrey Marochko also noted that in May Russian servicemen repelled 153 attempts of the enemy to invade the territory of the LPR
Read more
Hungary insists on considering all peace plans for Ukraine — top diplomat
"This gives hope that peace will finally be achieved," Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
UFC chief says Putin to be ‘more than welcome’ to come to fighting event
Russia has so far hosted three UFC events
Read more
G7, EU discuss sanctions to target ‘Russian SWIFT’ — Bloomberg
According to the agency, these measures would target third-country financial institutions using the Bank of Russia’s Financial Messaging System
Read more
Filling station in Belgorod Region attacked by two Ukrainian kamikaze drones
No one was hurt
Read more
Up to 100 nations are registered to participate in 2024 BRICS Games in Russia’s Kazan
The 2024 BRICS Games will be held in Kazan on June 12-23 and will feature events in 20 different sports
Read more
Nuclear weapons become more attractive due to global instability — Grossi
According to the International Atomic Energy Agency Director General, countries simply want to protect themselves
Read more
China never supplied weapons to parties in Ukrainian conflict — Defense Minister
China is always holding a reliable position on the Ukrainian issue and supports peace talks, Dong Jun said
Read more
Required agreements between Russia, China on energy supplies will be reached — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that "the talks will continue as the political will of the two countries’ leadership for that is in place"
Read more
Almost 70% of Chasov Yar liberated — lawmaker
There is concrete, there are concrete fortifications, as it is not a bare steppe, said Viktor Vodolatsky
Read more
Trump views nukes as biggest global threat
The ex-US leader also said he was surprised that incumbent US President Joe Biden had described global warming as "an existential threat"
Read more
Russia’s battlegroup West disrupts several rotations of Ukrainian units — top brass
The Ukrainian AGS-17 grenade launcher was also destroyed, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
CSTO chief points to tense situation near bloc’s borders in Eastern Europe
The CSTO is a key factor of persisting stability in the Eurasian space capable of ensuring the security of its member states, Imangali Tasmagambetov stressed
Read more
Israel launches missile strikes on Syria's Aleppo, killing civilians — media
At least 17 fighters from government forces and Shiite formations and 15 civilians were killed, the Al Hadath TV channel reported
Read more
Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad registers for early presidential election
The registration of candidates for the presidential election is taking place from May 30 to June 3
Read more
Ukrainian energy situation to worsen this week — CEO
"From June 3 we can expect daytime blackouts," Vladimir Kudrytsky said
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine deals heavy blow to idea of US weapons superiority — journalist
The article’s headline said the conflict ripped the veil off of US weapons superiority
Read more
CAR PM leaves for Russia to attend St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Felix Moloua has set off for Russia, embassy said
Read more
EU leaders unwilling to recognize failure of policy on Ukraine to evade responsibility
No one is not threatening either the European Union or NATO and "If there is no military threat to us, then why do we think that this is our war," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
5.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Japan, tsunami threat lifted
There were no reports of casualties or destruction
Read more
Press review: Ukraine peace summit has no leg to stand on and OPEC+ extends oil cuts
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 3rd
Read more
Hate campaign in Slovakia led to attack on Fico, top Hungarian diplomat says
Peter Szijjarto pointed out that the campaign against Fico was unleashed by the liberal media and liberal politicians
Read more
Hungary still undecided about participation in conference on Ukraine in Switzerland
The question is whether there is any sense in a peace conference if not all the parties to the conflict are present, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Mexicans, Colombians recruited in US jails to be deployed in Ukraine — SVR
Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service said that in case the inmates agree to this "mission," "they are promised full amnesty, reckoning they would never come back"
Read more
Kremlin spokesman emphasizes Kiev's disinformation tactics, citing Bucha saga
As for the possible new disinformation moves from Ukraine, this topic should be rather referred to special services and the Russian military, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russia to take all measures to neutralize Western threats, senior diplomat says
Alexander Grushko stressed that no matter what is supplied to the battlefield, beginning from ground-based weapons, all this is being ground down by Russian fighters
Read more
Saudi Arabia not to take part in conference on Ukraine in Switzerland — agency
The decision was taken because of the absence of delegates from Russia
Read more
Ukrainian forces lose over 30 servicemen in Kharkov Region
In addition, a truck and two cars were destroyed, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% keeps rising — IAEA chief
"Further public statements made in Iran regarding its technical capabilities to produce nuclear weapons and possible changes to Iran’s nuclear doctrine only increase my concerns," Rafael Grossi went on to say
Read more
Hungary wants to prevent Europe from entering war with Russia — Orban
According to the Prime Minister, it is necessary to prevent the implementation of EU and NATO’s dangerous plans that lead to the expansion of the conflict in Ukraine and to vote for parties that advocate peace, not war, during the upcoming elections to the European Parliament
Read more
Russia sends new queries to US, Germany, France, Cyprus over Nord Stream blasts
Russian Prosecutor General's Office spokesman Andrey Ivanov recalled that the countries in question were parties to the 1997 International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings and the 1999 International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism
Read more
US senator sees Biden sleepwalking into WWIII
On May 31, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Biden had given Ukraine the go-ahead to use US-provided weapons for strikes inside Russia
Read more
All seven pillars of nuclear safety at Zaporozhye nuke plant compromised — IAEA chief
According to Rafael Grossi, the attacks and the regular disconnection of the off-site electricity lines amid "military activity" have caused a grave situation at the nuke plant
Read more
Russian forces knock Ukrainian troops out of central Krasnogorovka, says DPR
Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers were killed in that frontline area, Igor Kimakovsky specified
Read more
There may be no Ukraine in 50 years due to US betrayal — Tucker Carlson
US is selling off lands in Ukraine to foreign investors, and will flood country with third-world migrants, journalist stated
Read more
Russian PM to visit Belarus
Mikhail Mishustin will participate in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council
Read more
Senior diplomat urges US authorities to heed Putin’s warnings about strikes on Russia
Sergey Ryabkov highlighted the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made Russia’s position on this subject clear
Read more
Kiev fails to provide status of military servicemen to mobilized troops — captive soldier
According to Maxim Likhachev, such an approach was particularly popular in the last unit where he served
Read more
Munition explosion kills deputy district administration chief in Russia’s Belgorod Region
Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov whrote about incident on Telegram
Read more
Seoul to consider suspending military agreement with Pyongyang
The administration of the South Korean president decided to raise the issue at a Cabinet meeting on June 4
Read more
Scholz must explain change of course on use of arms against Russia — lawmaker
"Like millions of Germans, I fear a further escalation that could one day end in a World War III," Sahra Wagenknecht said
Read more
Armenian opposition leader announces protest rally and march on Monday
Bagrat Galstanyan said that he plans to visit the cities of Vanadzor and Vardenis, as well as to the Syunik Province
Read more
NATO weapons to be hit in any country from where Russia may be attacked — Medvedev
The senior Russian official added that Moscow proceeded from the fact that all long-range weapons supplied to Ukraine were already "directly operated by servicemen from NATO countries"
Read more
Claudia Sheinbaum to become new head of state, Mexican President says
According to Mexico’s National Electoral Institute, Sheinbaum is in the lead with almost 57.3% of the vote after 25% of bulletins counted
Read more
UAE, China interested in expanding cooperation within BRICS
According to the joint statement, "the two sides confirmed their determination and willingness to strengthen cooperation within the framework of the BRICS Group in order to achieve the common goals and aspirations of the organization"
Read more
Russia’s strikes pound Ukrainian army, equipment in 118 areas over day — top brass
Russian troops inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Russian air defenses down 62 Ukrainian drones, 14 HIMARS rockets, three Hammer bombs
Battlegroup South took up better forward edge positions, causing Ukrainian forces to sustain roughly 660 casualties, report said
Read more
Australians split down the middle on whether to continue supporting Ukraine — survey
Since March 2022, Canberra has provided the Kiev regime with a total of over 1.06 bln Australian dollars (over $700 mln)
Read more
US defense chief denies NATO expansion caused Ukraine conflict
Lloyd Austin blamed the Russian authorities for the Ukraine conflict
Read more
China ready for mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia on Power of Siberia-2 — MFA
Beijing intends "to permanently deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in all directions," China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized
Read more
NATO hopes airborne radar plane supplied to Kiev to expose Russian air defenses — expert
"Given Saab 340 AEW&C range, the system’s use is theoretically possible outside the range of Russian air defenses and fighter aircraft, including over international waters, or from positions in neighboring NATO countries," Alexander Stepanov said
Read more
Agents seized in Sevastopol were plotting sabotage at airfield, explosion of officer's car
According to the report, the man proactively offered various facilities as potential targets for terrorist attacks, and also received step-by-step instructions for assembling makeshift bombs
Read more
Russia congratulates Sheinbaum on her victory in Mexico's presidential election — MFA
According to Mexico's National Electoral Institute, Claudia Sheinbaum, running on the Let's Continue Making History Together ticket, is leading in the Mexican presidential election with almost 57.7% of the vote
Read more
Russian aerospace forces strike terrorists base in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor governorate
Six violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours
Read more
Netherlands unopposed to F-16 strikes on Russia — defense minister
"We only ask them to comply to international law and the right to self-defense as stated in the UN Charter, which means they use it to target the military goals they need to target in their self-defense," Kajsa Ollongren noted
Read more
Russia’s Makhachev beats US fighter Poirier to defend UFC lightweight title
The bout ended by submission in the fifth round
Read more
Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft in past day — Defense Ministry
Battlegroup Center liberates settlement of Umanskoye in Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
Emergency power cuts imposed across all of Ukraine — operator
Director of the company did not specify when the power cuts would be canceled
Read more
Zelensky may involve Asian countries in Ukrainian crisis at Shangri-La Dialogue — media
Asian countries should see Ukraine as a cautionary tale, the Global Times reported
Read more
Ukrainian soldier who defected on T-64 tank says he was urged in Poland to spy in Donbass
According to Maxim Likhachev, the Polish special also wanted to know about his birthplace and where his closest relatives actually lived
Read more
North Korea to suspend sending trash balloons to South Korea — agency
According to KCNA, around 3,500 balloons carrying some 15 tons of trash such as cigarette butts, cloth, paper waste and plastic were sent North Korea across the Demilitarized Zone
Read more
Germany to move closer to Russia, expert says
"We are going to see a definitive break between the United States and Berlin in the months ahead," Douglas Macgregor said
Read more
Russian court arrests in absentia four foreign agents charged with terrorism
"The court has selected a measure of restraint for Garry Kasparov, Gennady Gudkov, Yevgenia Chirikova and Ivan Tyutrin, charged with establishing and heading a terrorist society, funding terrorist activity and justifying it publicly," the court said
Read more
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Tensions persist on the northern border of Israel which has been sporadically shelled from Lebanon, with the Israeli military responding with fire toward Hezbollah targets
Read more
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
The new missile’s range has been increased to 30 kilometers
Read more
US escalates tensions in South China Sea — Chinese MFA
The Chinese Foreign Ministry specified that Beijing holds Manila fully responsible for the recent escalation in the region
Read more
Houthis claims next strike on US air carrier
Strikes were also delivered against a US Navy destroyer and three commercial vessels Maina, Aloraiq and Abliani, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said
Read more
China to skip Swiss conference on Ukraine amid key factors in holding it lacking — MFA
"The fact China will not attend this conference does not mean it does not favor peace," Mao Ning stressed
Read more
Wrap-up of Ukraine news: West prepares for war, no deal yet for NATO to coordinate support
TASS has put together key events in and around Ukraine over the past day
Read more
Putin to take part in SPIEF plenary session on June 7 — TV
According to the preview, the Russian president will also hold a meeting with the cabinet next week
Read more
Press review: NATO mulls longer leash for Kiev and US, China grapple for power in Asia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 31st
Read more
Ukraine’s weekly losses in Kherson area amount up to 370 troops, three tanks — governor
According to Kherson Region governor Vladimir Saldo, Ukraine lost up to three tanks, 26 military cars, 25 artillery systems, including three M777 howitzers
Read more
Russia to increase pressure on Ukrainian supply routes after liberating Umanskoye
Ukrainian troops remaining in the nearby settlements will come under intensified attacks by the Russian army
Read more
Ukraine claims Dnieper Hydroelectric dam in critical state
"We are not even talking about power production now, head of the Kiev-managed regional administration Ivan Fyodorov said
Read more
Moscow to counter Ukrainian threats to strategic military systems — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov commented on reports about a Ukrainian strike on missile attack warning systems as he vowed a mirror response from Russia
Read more
CSTO wants Armenia to clear up its participation in organization — secretary general
"It would be good for all members of our association, first of all in terms of planning future joint activities," Imangali Tasmagambetov added
Read more
Lavrov arrives in Guinea for visit
The top Russian diplomat is scheduled to meet with the country’s political leadership in Conakry
Read more
Hamas should agree to ceasefire deal, top US diplomat says
Antony Blinken opined that "the proposal would advance Israel’s long-term security interests, including by unlocking the possibility of calm along Israel’s border with Lebanon that would allow Israelis to return to their homes"
Read more
Zelensky's apartment in Crimea nationalized, to be sold off to fund military operation
The apartment was one of 57 properties that were nationalized on Wednesday
Read more
Battlegroup East disrupts attempts to reinforce Ukrainian army’s frontline positions
Strongholds and concentration areas of Ukrainian army manpower and materiel were engaged by artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems, Battlegroup spokesman Alexander Gordeev said
Read more
Russian football chief eyes fall reconciliation with FIFA, UEFA
Alexander Dyukov said that he has had numerous conversations with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Alexander Ceferin, the president of the Union of European Football Associations
Read more