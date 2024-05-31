China does not ship weapons to sides of Ukrainian conflict — Defense Ministry

BEIJING, May 31. /TASS/. China does not ship weapons to Russia or Ukraine and strictly monitors its export of double-purpose goods, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said during the talks with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the ‘Shangri-La Dialogue’ security forum in Singapore.

"We adhere to our obligations and we do not ship weapons to the sides of the conflict," he said, according to CCTV. "We strictly monitor the export of double-purpose goods in accordance with laws and rules."

Dong Jun pointed out that China continues to promote peace talks. Beijing decisively opposes Washington’s attempts to hold China responsible for the conflict, the minister added.

On April 26, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged that China does not ship weapons or military vehicles to Russia. Meanwhile, he claimed that China has become the "number one supplier of critical components" for the Russian military-industrial complex. The Chinese Embassy in Washington told TASS that the US "disseminates misinformation that China allegedly provides military support to Russia." According to the embassy, Beijing "has never shipped weapons to any side of the conflict" in Ukraine, while economic and trade cooperation between China and Russia "is not aimed against any third country.".