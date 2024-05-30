Six Shia fighters killed in Israeli air strike on Hezbollah base in Syria

BEIRUT, May 30. /TASS/. The Israeli air force delivered missile strike on a military base and warehouses of Shia militia Hezbollah in Syria’s Homs province, killing at least six fighters, the Dubai-based Al Hadath television reported.

Planes fired missiles at ground targets in the settlement of al-Furuklus, located some 240 km away from the capital Damascus.

Several tank trucks were destroyed during the strike, starting a major fire.

A source in the Arab Republic’s military command told SANA that "Israeli aggression was committed from areas near the territory of Lebanon at around 7:30 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. GMT)."

Another missile hit a residential house in the port city of Baniyas on Syria’s Mediterranean coast. A girl was killed, and 12 residents were injured.

The Israeli Air Force have struck targets in Syria at least 32 times this year, killing 13 civilians and around 40 pro-government troops and Shia militiamen.