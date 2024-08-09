BEIJING, August 9. /TASS/. The attack of Ukrainian troops on Russia’s Kursk region aggravates the conflict, the Chinese newspaper Global Times reported referring to Chinese experts.

According to them, the attack "will undoubtedly exacerbate the situation on the battlefield and dash the hard-won hopes for peace talks that the international community has worked hard to achieve," the publication says.

"The US has exposed its hypocritical duplicity as it claims to 'restrain' the use of American-made weapons on the one hand while in reality, indulging Kiev with financial and military support. To some extent, the attack on Russian targets is a result of the US' fueling the fire," Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times.

"The US' actions have not been downplayed despite international efforts for dialogue; on the contrary, it is hindering a peaceful resolution to the crisis against the will of the global majority," the expert concluded.

Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. A missile warning has been repeatedly issued in the region. At least six civilians have been killed and more than 60 people, including nine children, have been injured as a result of shelling and attacks by Ukrainian troops. Local residents are being evacuated to other Russian regions, including Moscow and the Moscow Region.

According to the Defense Ministry, over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup North together with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented the advance of Ukrainian units and attempts to break through in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of the Kursk Region. Kiev has lost 660 troops and 82 armored vehicles since August 6.