Russia announces counterterrorism measures in Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian National Antiterrorism Committee is imposing counterterrorism measures in the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions to ensure the safety of people and stop terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime.

"The Kiev regime made an unprecedented attempt to destabilize the situation in a number of regions of our country. The terrorist attack on the territory of the Kursk region by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine resulted in casualties among the civilian population and the destruction of homes and other civilian facilities. In order to ensure the safety of citizens and stop the threat of terrorist acts that could be carried out by the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance formations, the National Antiterrorism Committee Chairman and Russian Federal Security Service Director, Alexander Bortnikov, decided to conduct counterterrorism operations in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions starting from August 9, 2024," the committee said in a statement.

The agency said the government is taking action to ensure the safety of people, maintain law and order and strengthen the protection of sites against terrorism.

As part of counterterrorism operations, the government can relocate people to safe areas, control communication by phone, restrict communications, requisition vehicles, and suspend manufacturing activity involving hazardous materials.