Drone strikes US airbase in Syria — report

BEIRUT, August 10. /TASS/. A drone attacked a US airbase in Syria, Al Mayadeen television reported.

Several explosions went off at the Harrab al-Jair airbase, which were followed by a fire. No casualties were reported.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack.

On July 27, the group shelled a US military base near the Conoco gas field in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, firing six rockets.

There have been more than 190 attacks on US facilities in the region since the military escalation in the Middle East began in October 2023. Shiite fighters announced that they carried out the operations "in response to the aggression unleashed against the Palestinians by the US-backed Israeli occupation regime.".