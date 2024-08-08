Pentagon sees strikes inside Russian region with US weapons as consistent with policy

WASHINGTON, August 8. /TASS/. Use of US-provided weapons for strikes inside the Russian Kursk Region is in line with US policy, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

"It is consistent with our policy," she said to a question on the subject.

According to the spokeswoman, the US views the Ukrainian offensive on the Kursk Region as an operation to defend themselves from cross-border attacks. That makes it compliant with the US policy, she said.

Singh however reiterated that the US doesn’t support long-range attacks into Russia.

"I'm not going to put a specific range on it," she said.

According to the spokeswoman, the Ukrainians are "aware of the US policy and what we are supportive of."

Ukrainian forces started a massive attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack alerts have been often issued in the region since then. At least five residents were killed in shelling and drone attacks, and another 30 wounded, including nine children. Hospitals have admitted 34 of the injured people, including five children. Some locals are being evacuated to other Russian regions, including Moscow and the Moscow Region.

According to the Defense Ministry, the battlegroup North, acting in collaboration with the Russian Federal Security Service, prevented the advance and attempted breakthroughs of Ukrainian formations in the Sudzha and Korenevsky districts of the Kursk Region over the past day. Kiev lost 660 servicemen and 82 armored vehicles since the start of attacks on the Kursk Region.