{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris

Iranian spiritual leader condemns insult to Christ at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

The Olympics opening ceremony, which took place on July 26, featured a provocative parody of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper"

DUBAI, July 30. /TASS/. Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei asserted that Jesus Christ is undoubtedly respected by all Muslims and the Islamic Republic resolutely condemns any insults directed at him.

"Respect for #JesusChrist […] is an indisputable, definite matter for Muslims. We condemn these insults directed at the holy figures of divine religions, including Jesus Christ […]. #Olympic2024," he wrote on his page on X.

The Olympics opening ceremony, which took place on July 26, featured a provocative parody of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper."

The performance triggered controversy across the world. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that the ceremony "featured completely disgusting moments." The organizers of the games said they were aspiring to celebrate society’s diversity and apologize if they offended anyone. Former US President Donald Trump branded the ceremony in Paris as a "disgrace." Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban slammed the ceremony for showing the lack of culture and public morals in the West.

The Russian Orthodox Church’s Synodal Department for Society and Mass Media Relations said the event in Paris was cultural and historical suicide and a "devilish performance." The primate of the Church of Greece thought the ceremony was despicable while the Archbishop of Krakow, Poland, asserted that it insulted a billion of Christians across the world.

Tags
Iran
International Friendship Association proposes to postpone 2024 World Friendship Games
"The main reason for reconsidering the Games dates is the insufficient recovery time for top athletes participating in major international tournaments in the summer of 2024," according to the tournament’s organizers
Read more
Russian troops liberate Leninskoye community in DPR over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 315 personnel, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles and two 122mm D-30 howitzers
Read more
Israel delivers missiles strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon
Three civilians were wounded during Israel’s drone attack on a Shiite militias base in Kfar Rummana
Read more
Ukrainian economy’s status can be described as inevitable default — expert
The public debt of Ukraine and the debt guaranteed by the state stood at 490.1 bln hryvnia or $143.7 bln in the currency equivalent as of February 29
Read more
Triathlon events at 2024 Paris Games may be postponed — Paris deputy mayor
"We are making plans here, but I hope that we will not have to resort to such contingencies," Pierre Rabadan noted
Read more
Ukrainian special services on ground in Mali, aiding terrorists — expert
At the same time, Viktor Vasilyev noted that the attitude to Russian instructors on the part of local residents was positive
Read more
Vehicles, weapons used by Malian militants reveal coordination by Western forces — officer
On July 26, armed militants attacked a patrol of government forces near Ti-n-Zaouatene in northeastern Mali, on the border with Algeria
Read more
Putin congratulates Maduro on being re-elected President of Venezuela
Venezuela’s incumbent President Nicolas Maduro won the country's presidential election on Sunday, President of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela Elvis Amoroso said
Read more
Georgian PM doesn’t rule out beginning of talks on accession to EU this year
Irakli Kobakhidze repeated that everything depends on the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
US military lacks capacity to prevail in combat — report
According to the commission, "the US defense industrial base (DIB) is unable to meet the equipment, technology, and munitions needs of the United States and its allies and partners"
Read more
Pentagon announces two arms packages for Ukraine worth $1.7 billion
Since Joe Biden assumed the presidency, the US has allocated more than $56.1 billion in arms to Ukraine
Read more
FACTBOX: Train collides with truck in Russia's Volgograd Region
16 people were hospitalized with 13 adults, one child and two conductors among them
Read more
UK loses ground in global manufacturing rankings, Russia gains — The Times
China topped the rating, followed by the US
Read more
Maduro’s 'historic' election win victory for Venezuelan people — Russian senator
Last year, Venezuela’s economy grew 5.8%, so at a meeting with international observers, Maduro talked both about the fight for independence and the economic reforms that he plans to implement until 2031, Yury Fedorov noted
Read more
Overwhelming national debt will hardly slow down US' military intentions — Kremlin
The US Department of the Treasury said on Monday that the country’s national debt had climbed above $35 trillion for the first time ever
Read more
One of Venezuelan opposition candidates recognizes Maduro’s re-election
Claudio Fermin also called on the National Electoral Council to publish results from every polling station "in order to ensure election transparency, peace and tranquility"
Read more
German legislator warns deployment of US missiles would raise risk of war for Berlin
According to Sahra Wagenknecht, the move to deploy US missiles on German soil is yet another step toward military escalation
Read more
Pentagon says US army initiates test of conventional hypersonic system in Florida
Pentagon spokesperson did not specify whether the test was successful and provided no details about the hypersonic system
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat says confrontation between global majority and West is off scale
According to Alexander Pankin, many international institutes that were established 70-80 years ago "allow to continue playing by the rules that were invented by the West, which keeps adjusting them to various club or other group formats"
Read more
US concerned about security level of its missile warning satellite cluster — expert
Alexander Stepanov explained that the US space forces find very worrisome the anti-satellite capabilities of China and Russia, as well as the low resistance of the orbital cluster to the potential impact of nuclear weapons
Read more
Russian forces expand bridgehead for liberation of Makeyevka in LPR — military expert
As for the Svatovo-Kremennaya area, there are battles near Stelmakhovka, Nevsky and Makeyevka, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Almost 40,000 foreigners deported from Russia in past six months
Over the entire last year, 44,200 foreign citizens and persons without citizenship were deported to 60 foreign countries
Read more
Russian lawmaker calls on Paris Mayor’s Office staff to go for another dip in Seine
"These people fooled athletes and sports fans for several years but eventually a failure occurred and competitions in the sport of triathlon might not be held at all at the Olympic Games," Dmitry Svishchev said
Read more
Georgian PM points to persisting risks of terrorist attacks
According to Irakli Kobakhidze, recent assassination attempts on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and US presidential candidate Donald Trump, as well as the plot to assassinate Ivanishvili, are based on the same pattern
Read more
Ukraine unlikely to join EU, NATO in near future because of corruption — media
According to Foreign Policy, "NATO experts have helped Ukraine establish institutional tools to check corruption in defense procurement"
Read more
Blocking of Lukoil’s oil supplies not affecting Russian interests — Slovak PM
"If supplies of Russian oil via Ukraine are not resumed as soon as practicable, Slovnaft will stop supplying refined oil, whose volumes cover one tenth of Ukrainian needs," Robert Fico stated
Read more
Russia finalizing development of strike systems — Putin
The head of state warned that in case of materialization of US plans Moscow will drop the memorandum on deployment of small and medium range strike assets
Read more
About 20,000 sanctions slapped on Russian economy by collective West — MFA
According to Alexander Pankin, this never-ending sanctions campaign carried out by the US and the EU is aimed at making Russia "weak," to the point of "collapse"
Read more
Argentine authorities threaten to overtake Venezuelan Embassy, Caracas says
"We denounce the government of Javier Milei that, in the midst of its desperation, is threatening to invade Venezuela’s Embassy in Argentina which is a violation of the Vienna Convention," Deputy Foreign Minister Rander Pena said
Read more
Russian MFA lodges protest with Czech charge d'affaires over embassy employee
On July 29, the charge d'affaires of the Czech Republic in Russia Jan Ondrejka was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry
Read more
Iran's army detains tanker carrying 700,000 liters of oil in Persian Gulf
Together with nine crew members, who are citizens of India, the tanker was sent to the port of Imam Khomeini
Read more
Russian Navy corvette, Chinese destroyer carry out joint exercise in Gulf of Finland
The ministry pointed out that, using its radio equipment, the crews detected the mock enemy’s mine barriers and destroyed them using the onboard artillery
Read more
Rostec chief tells Putin about use of Supercam drones in special operation
The Supercam UAV is produced in both reconnaissance version and kamikaze versions
Read more
Kremlin warns outside countries against fueling unrest in Venezuela
"It is very important that attempts to shake the situation in Venezuela are not fueled by third countries, third parties, so that Venezuela is free from external interference," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Spain permits Russian frigate to dock in country
Earlier reports said that the ship’s crew was experiencing issues with calling at ports due to anti-Russia sanctions imposed at the end of June
Read more
Karelia dam break leaves one killed, preliminary reports say
The relief effort is ongoing
Read more
French politician calls for dissolving European Union
Florian Philippot lambasted Brussels for the way it treated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban "after he visited Ukraine and Russia on a peacemaking mission"
Read more
Protests break out in Venezuelan capital
Protesters are chanting anti-government slogans, accusing the authorities of rigging the election results
Read more
Ukraine’s top brass admits tense situation in Pokrovsk area in DPR
Meanwhile, some commanders of the Ukrainian army’s 59th motorized infantry brigade fighting in the Pokrovsk direction had been disciplined after reports in social media that the military command’s orders had resulted in heavy casualties
Read more
Iran's new president announces support for Hezbollah, Palestinian resistance
Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhalah pointed out that "the people of Palestine will never forget Iran’s support," while Hezbollah deputy head Naim Qassem opined that Israel "will be defeated by the resistance forces thanks to the support of the Islamic Republic"
Read more
Archbishop of Athens condemns Olympics opening ceremony
Olympic competitions are not broadcast in Russia
Read more
Fire extinguished at oil depot in Kursk Region following drone attack
According to Alexey Smirnov, the fire was completely extinguished today at 5:50 a.m. Moscow time (2:50 a.m. GMT)
Read more
Referendum on peace with Russia won't exempt Zelensky from responsibility — governor
Vladimir Saldo also emphasized that at least four more regions of Novorossiya should reunite with Russia: the Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolayev and Odessa Regions
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberates two communities in DPR over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 205 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day
Read more
Undermanned Ukrainian army gradually retreating, says expert
Colonel Ralf Thiele noted that the superiority of Russia's economy and defense industry over Ukraine's has turned into a significant problem for the Ukrainian army, which still relies on military aid from the West
Read more
Ukrainians should decide whether they want to give up territories — top Austrian diplomat
Alexander Schallenberg emphasized that there could be no negotiations on Ukraine without Kiev
Read more
Rostec fulfills 100% of state defense order on equipment demanded in special op zone
Sergey Chemezov noted that all major branches of Rostec are involved in supplying the Russian army with equipment
Read more
Iran refutes US accusations of alleged attempts to sway presidential election
On July 22, Iran's Foreign Ministry said that for Tehran "it does not matter which government comes to power, what matters is that the United States is pursuing a policy hostile to Iran"
Read more
West wants to defeat Russia militarily to get access to its wealth — Hungarian premier
Orban recalled the period of the 1990s, when "Europeans were welcomed in Russia and managed to infiltrate the Russian economy, meeting no resistance"
Read more
Shipbuilders float out Molniya-class fast-speed missile boat for Russian Navy
The upgraded missile boat will get the name of Stupinets in honor of the city of Stupino in the Moscow Region
Read more
Battlegroup Center liberates DPR’s Volchye settlement
Ukraine’s daily losses in the zone of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Center amount up to 400 troops
Read more
Gangsters attack Haitian prime minister’s motorcade in capital, official uninjured
Garry Conille was named acting prime minister in late May, and the country appointed an interim government in early June
Read more
Erdogan warns that Turkey may enter Israel
According to the television channel, this way the Turkish leader reiterated his readiness to support Palestine by any means
Read more
Over 20 people remain in hospitals after Russian truck collides with train — official
Of those people, three are in grave condition, Mikhail Murashko noted, citing medics
Read more
Venezuela recalls diplomats from seven countries — MFA
The ministry slammed Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, Uruguay and Chile statements about Venezuela’s presidential election as interference in the nation’s domestic affairs
Read more
Iranian official warns Israel of severe repercussions should it attack Lebanon
It is reported that the Lebanon-based movement "could not have attacked the residents of the region which belongs to Hezbollah’s ally, Syria"
Read more
Gasum halts Russian LNG purchases
"Gasum complies with all sanctions imposed by the EU and has accordingly ceased all purchases of Russian LNG," the company said
Read more
Over 20 Venezuelan service members suffer injuries in riots — defense chief
The defense chief stressed that the authorities would not allow a repetition of the 2014, 2017 and 2019 events, when large-scale protests and riots had led to casualties
Read more
Rostec steps up production of glide bombs of all calibers
Such munitions with gliding modules are actively used in the special military operation
Read more
Ukraine loses first-line fortifications near Slavyansk, Kramatorsk — Russian officer
Apty Alaudinov stressed that Russian forces "can go a number of different ways in maneuvering to block the enemy"
Read more
West showing readiness for further escalation in Ukraine — envoy
It is "too early" to talk about a settlement in this situation, Russian Deputy Permanent OSCE Representative Maxim Buyakevich said
Read more
US to send Kiev armament for F-16 jets — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the timing of the deliveries is unknown
Read more
Potential military conflict over Taiwan to be global in scope — top US diplomat
"We have 50% of [the] container traffic going through the Taiwan Strait every single day, 70% of the semiconductors manufactured on Taiwan <…> which is exactly why all of us are focused on trying to make sure that peace and stability are preserved, that the status quo is maintained," Antony Blinken said
Read more
Medvedev describes US election as fight of spiders in jar
As a matter of fact, now tis is nothing but a fight of spiders in a jar
Read more
US moves tanks from Germany to Poland — radio
According to its information, 87 tanks, 150 infantry fighting vehicles and 18 self-propelled artillery units will be transferred to the base in Powidz in the central part of the country
Read more
Austrian foreign minister opposes breaking ties with Russia
According to Alexander Schallenberg, channels for negotiations with Russia do exist
Read more
Losing two villages in DPR heavy blow for Ukrainian army — NYT
On July 14, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Urozhainoye in the area south of Donetsk
Read more
Russia’s new gains bring closer liberation of Seversk, Krasnoarmeisk, says DPR head
These are small communities but the Ukrainian army has turned them into its strongholds, Denis Pushilin said
Read more
Russian artillery destroys Abrams tank, crew, using Krasnopol smart munition
According to the artillery system’s commander, the tank got stuck in the mud and was subsequently destroyed by Russian artillery
Read more
Press review: World reacts to Maduro's re-election and Israel-Lebanon war still on table
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 30th
Read more
Israeli PM, top diplomat to face trial for genocide — Erdogan’s party
"Remarks against our president the Israeli foreign minister has been systematically pronouncing for a long time can be considered as a crime against humanity and calls for instigating a war," Spokesman for the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party Omer Celik said
Read more
Washington wasting money on Ukraine as US national debt tops $35 trillion — Russian envoy
"One can only imagine how much good the money that is being poured on the neo-Nazi and terrorist regime in Kiev could have done had it been spent on peaceful purposes," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Russia develops remotely controlled vehicle to deliver munitions to battlefield — Rostec
According to Sergey Chemezov, the vehicle is now being tested by the military, which will be followed by mass production
Read more
Ukrainian serviceman highlights tense situation for Kiev forces near Pokrovsk in DPR
Russian forces deny the Ukrainian army an opportunity to take new positions and entrench, the soldier said
Read more
Top Israeli diplomat threatens Erdogan with Saddam Hussein’s fate
Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Turkish president "follows in the footsteps" of the former Iraq leader
Read more
Trump slams opening ceremony of 2024 Paris Olympics 'disgrace'
The Olympic Games are being held in Paris from July 26 to August 11
Read more
Ukraine, West comprehend lost territories impossible to take back militarily — FT
According to the journalist Gideon Rachman, both Ukraine and the West comprehend that the Ukrainian troops would not be able to take back all territories, but do not acknowledge that in public
Read more
Two children dead, nine injured in stabbing attack at children’s event in UK
A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion for staging the stabbing attack
Read more
US unable to compete with Russia, China alone — report
The RAND Corporation think tank highlighted the need for the US to strengthen its allies
Read more
Germany’s internal state debt reach 2.45 trillion euro in 2023
The debt per capita reached 28,943 euro in Germany
Read more
France seeks to hide failures of Olympics by withdrawing TASS accreditation — expert
According to Andrey Bystritsky, the withdrawal of the accreditation from TASS reporters has become "an obvious political stunt"
Read more
US must not resume nuclear testing, compete with China, Russia — expert
Jeffrey Lewis mentioned a recent Foreign Affairs essay by Robert O’Brien, Trump’s national security adviser from 2019 to 2021, who insists that Washington must test new nuclear weapons "in the real world" instead of "using computer models" in order "to maintain technical and numerical superiority" over Russia and China’s nuclear arsenals
Read more
Trump says Biden’s withdrawal from presidential race is 'first coup' in US history
"The Democrats staged a coup against the president of the United States. They went to him and told him: 'You are leaving. You are way down in the poll'," Donald Trump said
Read more
Food, transportation issues hang over 2024-Paris Games — French daily
The Organizing Committee also stated that they have increased the volume and portions of food needed to nourish the participating athletes
Read more
Russian stock market indices plunging on Monday
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index dropped by 2.88%, the dollar-denominated RTS Index edged down by 3.99%
Read more
Israeli forces storm West Bank’s al-Ein refugee camp — news agency
No further details were given
Read more
Up to 1,000 militants attack Russian fighters in Mali — statement
It is reported that on July 25, the militants attacked again, "but thanks to the coordinated actions of storm troopers and Malian servicemen, the attempted attack was repelled"
Read more
Both US parties exploit 'factors of Russia, Putin' in election race — Kremlin spokesman
"It’s an inevitable reality that we face, to our regret, in the United States," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more
Maduro wins presidency, US hints at foul play: results of Venezuelan election
Venezuela's National Electoral Council President Elvis Amoroso released the agency’s first ballot, according to which 5,150,092 voters, or 51.2% of the electorate, supported Maduro after 80% of the ballots were counted
Read more
Press review: Israel, Lebanon inch closer to war and India plays peacemaker on Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 29th
Read more
Pentagon declines to comment on Putin’s remarks on deployment of US arms in Germany
The White House and the Department of State have not yet responded to the requests to comment on this matter
Read more
Israel strikes 10 Hezbollah 'terror targets' across seven areas in southern Lebanon
Among other targets, the Israeli military said it had attacked a Hezbollah launcher, a weapons storage facility, and terror infrastructure sites
Read more
Triathlon competitions of 2024 Olympics in men’s singles postponed for one day
"There has been no impact upon the schedule of the women’s race, with the athletes still set to go out at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, however both of the medal ceremonies will now be held after the conclusion of the men’s event," the statement noted
Read more
Political instability in Venezuela may play right into ExxonMobil's hands — expert
Protesters are chanting anti-government slogans, accusing the authorities of tampering with the vote
Read more
West losing fight for global South’s support to Russia — top Polish diplomat
According to Radoslaw Sikorski, the West needs to suggest to the countries of the global South that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine should be seen as a "colonial war"
Read more
Putin orders agreement on common energy market of Russia, Belarus be signed
The common energy market is a strategic issue in relations between Moscow and Minsk
Read more
Washington provides military aid package for Kiev worth $200 million — White House
According to the US official, the new aid package will include mortar shells, and munitions for Javelin and other anti-tank systems
Read more
Ukraine needs Finnish model: cede territories, preserve statehood — Ukrainian politician
Advisor to ex-Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin recalled that Finland had not been occupied by anyone during World War II
Read more
At least 15 people detained for vandalism, destabilization attempts in Venezuela
Protests and riots broke out in central Caracas on Monday
Read more
Biden suffered undisclosed ‘medical emergency’ in Nevada on July 17 — journalist
According to Jordan Schachtel, the emergency was far more serious than the general malaise
Read more
Peruvian MFA orders Venezuelan diplomats to leave within 72 hours
Earlier, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry announced that Caracas was recalling its diplomats from the countries that refused to recognize the re-election of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Read more