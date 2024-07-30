Iranian spiritual leader condemns insult to Christ at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

DUBAI, July 30. /TASS/. Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei asserted that Jesus Christ is undoubtedly respected by all Muslims and the Islamic Republic resolutely condemns any insults directed at him.

"Respect for #JesusChrist […] is an indisputable, definite matter for Muslims. We condemn these insults directed at the holy figures of divine religions, including Jesus Christ […]. #Olympic2024," he wrote on his page on X.

The Olympics opening ceremony, which took place on July 26, featured a provocative parody of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper."

The performance triggered controversy across the world. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that the ceremony "featured completely disgusting moments." The organizers of the games said they were aspiring to celebrate society’s diversity and apologize if they offended anyone. Former US President Donald Trump branded the ceremony in Paris as a "disgrace." Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban slammed the ceremony for showing the lack of culture and public morals in the West.

The Russian Orthodox Church’s Synodal Department for Society and Mass Media Relations said the event in Paris was cultural and historical suicide and a "devilish performance." The primate of the Church of Greece thought the ceremony was despicable while the Archbishop of Krakow, Poland, asserted that it insulted a billion of Christians across the world.