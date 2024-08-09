US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 10 times in past day

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area ten times in the past day, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"Ten violations of Syria’s airspace by the US-led international coalition’s aircraft were recorded in the al-Tanf area in the past 24 hours, which involved two pairs of F-15 fighter jets and three pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft," he said.

According to Ignasyuk, the coalition violated the December 9, 2019, deconfliction protocols three times by operating drone flights not agreed on with Russia.