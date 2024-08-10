Battlegroup Center tests new crewless platform for delivery of munitions, food

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Fighters engaged in the special military operation tested a new unmanned tracked platform that can deliver ammunition and food, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Servicemen of the battlegroup Center conducted battlefield tests of a new unmanned tracked platform for ammunition and food delivery," the ministry said in a statement.

Developed by military specialists of the repair unit, the platform has a remote control panel can also be used to evacuate wounded servicemen if necessary, according to the ministry. The vehicle, which features two tracks and an internal combustion engine of a moped, and has a payload capacity of up to 500 kg.