Self-propelled gun for airborne troops on trials in special military operation zone

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The state-of-the-art Lotos self-propelled artillery units for airborne troops already undergoes trials in the special military operation zone, President of Kalashnikov Holding Alan Lushnikov told TASS in an interview.

"The Lotos is created to replace the Nona self-propelled artillery unit in service in artillery units of airborne troops since 1981. The Lotos surpasses the Nona-SM self-propelled gun by 1.5 times as regards the firing range by standard high explosive fragmentation munitions, by carried ammunition allowance, and by the integral power indicator of the basic high explosive fragmentation munition," Lushnikov said.

"Responding to a question when the gun can indeed start working for our army, I would say it is already working for our army, undergoing its trial in the special military operation zone," he added.