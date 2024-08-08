What is known about attack on Russian war correspondent Poddubny

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian war correspondent Yevgeny Poddunbny, who works for the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK), suffered injuries in the borderline Kursk Region. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, the broadcaster said.

TASS has gathered the main information about the incident.

Drone attack

- Poddubny was injured in the Kursk Region near the border with Ukraine. A few hours earlier, he had provided a running commentary on the situation in the region where an operation is underway to repel a massive attack by the Ukrainian army.

- According to the VGTRK, Poddubny’s car was attacked by a first-person view (FPV) drone. Some sources initially said that he had been killed in the strike.

- The reporter was taken to the hospital in serious condition and is currently in intensive care, the VGTRK said on Telegram, citing the Russian Health Ministry.

- Poddubny has regained consciousness and is receiving the necessary treatment, Acting Kursk Region Governor Alexey Smirnov said.

First reaction

- Russia’s Investigative Committee said that it would do its best to establish those responsible for the attack on Poddubny and hold them accountable, while the reporter would be presented with a departmental award.

- The Russian Mission to the UN slammed the attack as another act of terrorism carried out by the Kiev regime and demanded that the global body "immediately and decisively" condemn it.

- Earlier, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said in response to a TASS request that the United Nations was concerned about the attack that had left Poddubny injured and hoped "for his swift recovery."

- The Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik wrote on Telegram that the assassination attempt on Poddubny was a war crime.