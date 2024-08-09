No survivors in Brazilian airliner crash

HAVANA, August 9. /TASS/. Everyone onboard the passenger plane that crashed near Sao Paulo in Brazil was killed, the local G1 portal reported, citing municipal officials from the city of Valinhos not far from the crash site.

Footage, published by local media outlets, shows that the plane dropped not far from a residential building.

Earlier, G1 reported that a plane, presumably carrying 58 passengers and four crew members, designed to accommodate 68 people, crashed in the municipality of Vinhedo in the state of Sao Paulo in the country’s southeast. Brazilian President President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared a minute of silence upon finding out about the tragedy.

According to G1, first responders are already working on site and Brazil’s military police and civil defense services have been dispatched.

Relatives of those onboard may use a special hotline to contact local authorities.