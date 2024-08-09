No survivors in Brazilian airliner crash

{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
HAVANA, August 9. /TASS/. Everyone onboard the passenger plane that crashed near Sao Paulo in Brazil was killed, the local G1 portal reported, citing municipal officials from the city of Valinhos not far from the crash site.

Footage, published by local media outlets, shows that the plane dropped not far from a residential building.

Earlier, G1 reported that a plane, presumably carrying 58 passengers and four crew members, designed to accommodate 68 people, crashed in the municipality of Vinhedo in the state of Sao Paulo in the country’s southeast. Brazilian President President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared a minute of silence upon finding out about the tragedy.

According to G1, first responders are already working on site and Brazil’s military police and civil defense services have been dispatched.

Relatives of those onboard may use a special hotline to contact local authorities.

Plane with 62 people on board crashes in Brazil — media
Firefighters, military police and civil defense services are working at the crash site
US fostering hatred toward political opponents — Russian MFA after Trump rally shooting
"Two months ago, I paid attention to the fact that the US was literally fostering hatred toward political opponents, as well as provided examples of the American tradition of attempts and assassinations of presidents and presidential candidates," Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel
US deploys F-22 fighter jets to Middle East
It was done in the event that tensions between Israel and Iran escalate, US Central Command said
Ship with 170 passengers, 47 crew runs aground in Lake Ladoga
The ship did not leak any oil, as its hull is watertight
Bitcoin price climbs to $61,128 — trading data
The cryptocurrency slowed down later to $60,708, up 9.56%
Musk says ready to interview Harris
He commented a suggestion voiced by a network user
What is known about situation in Kursk Region after Ukrainian attempted breakthrough
Russian forces reveal accumulations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment through shelling, the Russian military is suppressing the attempts of individual units to break through deep into the territory
Tensions rise on Nigeria-Niger border after ultimatum to rebels expires
People on both sides of the Niger-Nigeria border, most of whom are members of the Hausa people, have called on the ECOWAS leaders to reconsider their stance and drop the idea of resolving the Niger conflict militarily
Bucharest becomes foothold for threats against Russia
Military expert Alexander Stepanov specified that along with the key hub in Poland’s Rzeszow, Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base "will acquire the status of a new bridgehead," becoming NATO’s largest base in Europe, with double the capacity of Germany’s Ramstein base
Russian army destroys Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kursk Region using loitering munitions
The Defense Ministry released footage showing the destruction of equipment
Annual inflation speeding up to 9.13% in July — statistics
Foods prices edged up by 0.36% monthly and 9.67% annually
MOEX and RTS indices fell by 0.15% on Friday
The decline leaders were Qiwi shares (-4.67%), Mechel preferred and common shares (-2.07% and -1.50%), Raspadskaya stock prices (-1.51%), VK shares (-1.51%) and Globaltrans receipts (-1.34%)
Moscow turns to Niger as employees of Russian company taken hostage — Foreign Ministry
"The geologists have not reported any demands from the terrorists," Maria Zakharova noted
Captive Ukrainian soldier reveals main goal of operation in Russia’s Kursk Region
According to the captive Ukrainian service member, after the shelling attack began, the troops went to hide in basements
Press review: Day three of Ukraine's assault on Kursk and US urges Iran to keep cool head
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 9th
Kursk Region's Sudzha is not under Ukrainian army’s control — mayor
A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6
IN BRIEF: What we know about massive Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region
The number of civilian casualties has increased to five, while as many as 28 people have been injured
Russia needs to reach Kiev and beyond in course of special military operation — Medvedev
"We will stop only when we consider it appropriate and beneficial," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman stressed
Russia’s Petrov finishes 4th at 2024 Olympics in men’s 1,000-meter canoe singles event
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11
UN Secretary General’s office mum on stance on Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region
"We reiterate our call for all concerned to act responsibly and ensure the protection of civilians," UN Associate Spokeswoman Florencia Soto Nino added
US announces another military aid package to Ukraine
It was worth $125 mln, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said
Israeli air force strikes 60 targets across Gaza Strip over past day — IDF
The Israeli ground forces also continued with their operations in the area of the town of Rafah in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, the press service said
Eastern Europe unprepared for potential conflict with Russia — agency
It is reported that the Romanian government "began enlistment drives after recent defense ministry data showed 43% of officers’ positions were unfilled, along with the positions of 23% of soldiers and other professional ranks"
Russia informs IAEA of discovering potential rocket fragments at Kursk nuke plant
The mission noted that "Ukraine’s reckless actions are threatening not only the Russian nuclear facility but also the entire global nuclear industry."
Serbian president says Russia warns of preparations for Western-backed coup
"Those who dream of achieving something by force will fail," Aleksandar Vucic said
Olympic chief Bach says his re-election after next IOC presidential run still possible
Athletes from Russia were subjected to a series of sanctions since IOC President Bach took the reign over the IOC
F-16 fighter jets spotted over Kherson Region in first such case — official
Pavel Filipchuk said that the F-16s will soon be featured as exhibits at a Moscow display of captured military equipment
Kiev will lose in Kursk, beyond — top brass
Apty Alaudinov also emphasized that "in reality the tide can be turned"
No plans to convene extraordinary IAEA session on Kursk NPP — Russian diplomat
"A session can be convened at any moment. However, there is no reason for that at this point," Roman Ustinov told
US Department of the Treasury sanctions several Belarusian airlines and factories
The US Treasury Department has published a general license that sets a deadline of September 10 for completing transactions with Belcanto, Rubistar, and Rada
IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Lipetsk Region
A state of emergency was declared in the region as crews work to clear the area of unexploded objects
Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region calls peace solution into question — Chinese expert
A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Russia developing weapons based on new physical principles — Putin
"If one looks into the security sphere, new physical principles weapons will ensure the security of any country in the near historic perspective," the president said
Israeli drone attack in Lebanon kills Hamas commander — media
A source in the city’s civil defense service told TASS on the phone that the car had caught fire after the attack and the fighter who was in the car together with al-Hajj had been taken to the hospital with injuries and burns
S-500 system to be supplied to Armed Forces after 2015
Victor Gumenny said the advanced systems may solve the tasks of air-space defence and may fight hypersonic weapons
Problem with Russian oil supplies remains pressing — Slovak PM
"We are helping by all the possible method, so that we avoided the crisis with petroleum products," Robert Fico said
Cyprus extradites Russian national Petrov to US
Artur Petrov was arrested in Cyprus on August 26, 2023, at Washington’s request on charges of illegally exporting US-made microelectronics to Russia
Russian forces preventing Ukrainian army from building defenses in Pokrovsk area
Igor Kimakovsky noted that Russian artillery units were preventing the enemy from maneuvering reserves
Ukraine used its last reserves to attack Russian border, senior Russian officer says
On August 6, the Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine
Russian artillery destroys Ukrainian arms depot near Makeyevka in LPR
The ammunition detonation after the rocket artillery depot destruction "also caused damage to Ukrainian positions" located at heights near Makeyevka, military expert Andrey Marochko specified
Key indices decline as trading on NYSE opens — market data
The Nasdaq index decreased by 22.73 points (0.14%) and reached 16,637.29 points
Mexican president says authorities cannot arrest Putin in case of his visit
Lopez Obrador confirmed that the authorities had sent invitations to Sheinbaum's inauguration to the heads of all countries with which Mexico has diplomatic relations
Polish PM warns against suspending Hungary from Schengen Area
It is reported that Europe "should not distance the Hungarians from itself"
Pentagon sees strikes inside Russian region with US weapons as consistent with policy
The US views the Ukrainian offensive on the Kursk Region as an operation to defend themselves from cross-border attacks, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said
Hungarian Foreign Minister slams EU as 'lie factory'
Peter Szijjarto also accused the head of the EPP of "Hungaryophobia" and wrote that he is waiting to see what the EU leadership, the Baltic countries or Manfred Weber will come up with "for the fourth time after they failed with the third lie"
Israeli jets strike military airfield in Syria
Several powerful explosions went off at the airfield, followed by a fire, according to Al Hadath
Russian troops, border guards thwart Ukrainian army’s advance in Kursk Region — top brass
"They are thwarting attempts by separate enemy units to break through deep into the territory in the Kursk area," Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement
Medvedev calls for crushing enemy, learning lessons from developments in Kursk Region
In his opinion, Kiev was particularly guided by a desire to demonstrate the best sides of its dwindling forces to its masters in order to get more money and weapons
Foreign mercenaries in Ukraine will not have POW status — Russian military
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov warned that all foreign mercenaries, detained in Ukraine, would be brought to justice on criminal charges
Russia ready to consider political deals with US in disarmament area — Russian ambassador
According to Anatoly Antonov, the US executive branch understands this and is thinking about reaching some political agreements that do not require ratification by the Senate and would take effect after the expiration of the US-Russian Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, also known as New START
Militants of Zelensky's regime hunt Russian war correspondents — Russian diplomat
"We demand from the relevant international organizations an immediate reaction and a strong condemnation of the terrorist activities of the Bandera regime," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Almaz-Antey to present Viking target detection station at Army-2024 forum
The Viking SAM system is capable of current and advanced tactical and strategic aircraft, including those using Stealth technology, tactical ballistic and cruise missiles, helicopters, reconnaissance and strike systems and UAVs, and radio-contrast targets
Moscow to appeal to global bodies to recognize Ukraine’s actions in Kursk as terrorism
According to Valery Fadeyev, the Ukrainian attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region resulted in civilian fatalities
Putin signs law allowing foreign banks to open branches in Russia
Foreign banks will have the right to work in the securities market through a branch created in Russia
Georgian president files suit with Constitutional Court against foreign agents law
According to president’s parliamentary secretary Georgy Mskhiladze, the head of state challenges a range of the law’s norms and articles as they contradict Article 78 of the Georgian constitution
IOC chief Bach weighs up options of 2028 Olympics without sport of boxing
The US city of Los Angeles is set to host the 2028 Olympics, Italian cities Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo will host the 2026 Winter Olympics and Australia’s Brisbane will be home to the 2032 Summer Games
Kaspersky Lab registers twofold growth of infected smart devices in Russia
Weak passwords are sufficient for hackers to be able to break into devices of such kind operating on the basis of the Internet of Things
Ukraine’s 2014 coup was CIA’s political mistake — Putin
The Russian president noted that the US agency had achieved its goal of changing the government but failed to see what it would evolve into
French Interior Minister says 200 miscreants detained in Paris since start of Olympics
According to Gerald Darmanin, in general, the crime rate during the Games has decreased
Situation in Kursk Region remains complicated — acting governor
A humanitarian aid warehouse has been deployed in Kursk, where relief supplies from other regions of Russia are pouring in
Poland scrambles warplanes amid Russia’s long-range aviation activity
The Polish Air Force last scrambled its warplanes on May 26
What we know about Russian operation against Ukrainian formations in Kursk Region
The operation to destroy enemy formations is ongoing, and Ukrainian attempts to advance into Russia have been thwarted
What is known about attack on Russian war correspondent Poddubny
TASS has gathered the main information about the incident
Ukraine's attack on Kursk region aggravates the conflict — Global Times
"To some extent, the attack on Russian targets is a result of the US' fueling the fire," expert Li Haidong said
Russian chess player may be banned for life after trying to poison opponent
The RCF executive added that the federation is deeply disappointed by the incident involving chess player Umaiganat Osmanova
India completes tests of reusable rocket
"With the objectives of RLV LEX accomplished, ISRO embarks into RLV-ORV, the orbital reusable vehicle," the ISRO stated
Russia to convene informal UN Security Council meeting on Kiev's crimes on August 13
Ukraine’s attack on the borderline Kursk Region is expected to be among the focal points at the meeting
Russia delivers 19 strikes at Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites over week
Russia’s Battlegroup North struck manpower and military equipment of eight Ukrainian army brigades in the Volchansk and Liptsy areas over the week, the ministry reported
Putin discusses struggle against terrorism with Security Council
The Russian president passed the floor to FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov to make a report
What we know about operation to destroy Ukrainian troops in borderline Kursk Region
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempts to carry out raids deep into the territory of Russia
Press review: Russia beats back Ukraine in Kursk and US, Australia make missiles together
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 8th
WADA within rights to strip US of hosting 2028 Olympics — Russian sports chief
"In line with WADA’s regulations the global agency should simply ban the US anti-doping agency and the next scheduled Olympics should be relocated to another country," Mikhail Degtyarev stated
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Putin signs law on legalizing cryptocurrency mining in Russia
Only Russian legal entities and individual entrepreneurs included in a register will have the right to mine
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 10 times in past day
Violations nvolved two pairs of F-15 fighter jets and three pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft," deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said
Trump assassination attempt strongly surprised Putin, says Kremlin spokesman
"Putin was much surprised, because, the level that should be provided for the protection of participants in the political struggle during elections, especially in a country like the United States, nowadays it should minimize such dangers and threats," Dmitry Peskov noted
Russian embassy slams Kiev's ‘obscurantist’ bid to cancel ballerina Zakharova's Seoul tour
The diplomatic mission stressed that cultural cooperation between the two countries should not become "hostage to political games"
Ukrainian forces between Dzerzhinsk, Novgorodskoye in poor condition — DPR official
Igor Kimakovsky noted that the enemy had tried to counterattack near the village of Novgorodskoye, but these attempts were unsuccessful
US may use conflict in Middle East to start World War III — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader pointed out that he was not indulging in propaganda against the US or some traditional allies of other CIS countries
Gazprom supplies 38.5 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe via Ukraine
On August 6, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive attack on Russia’s Kursk region, where the Sudzha gas pumping station is located
Number of those injured in last night’s drone attack on Russia’s Lipetsk Region rises to 9
Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry said as many as 75 fixed-wing drones had been intercepted and destroyed over Russian regions last night
Two kids injured in shelling attacks on Kursk Region taken to Russian Children’s Hospital
Mikhail Murashko pointed out that 55 people injured in the shelling attacks remained hospitalized and 12 of them were in serious condition
Russia urges UN to assess role of West, Ukraine in staging terrorist attacks — UN mission
A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Immediate footage of wounded Russian war correspondent emerges
On August 8, the reporter was airlifted to Moscow for further medical treatment
Mint of Finland announces closing
All the projects will be ended by next spring
Reinforced concrete plant to be built in Arkhangelsk Region
The project is aimed at stimulating the reinforced concrete market both in the Arkhangelsk Region and in the entire Northwestern Federal District, the region's Deputy Governor Alexey Alsufyev said
IAEA chief calls for 'maximum restraint' around Kursk nuke plant
Rafael Grossi also noted that it is necessary to ensure the physical integrity of a nuclear power plant regardless of its location
Nicosia holds rally of solidarity with Kursk Region residents
The rally participants created a symbolic composition out of icons, flowers, toys, candles and flags near the embassy fence
Russian MFA sees Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region as 'semblance of activity' amid failures
It is reported that a drone strike on an ambulance killed a paramedic and the driver
Self-propelled gun for airborne troops on trials in special military operation zone
"The Lotos is created to replace the Nona self-propelled artillery unit in service in artillery units of airborne troops since 1981," President of Kalashnikov Holding Alan Lushnikov said
Newborn in Guinea named after Russian president — TV
According to Fernand Kamano, his wife and relatives supported his decision
Putin calls dissolution of USSR tragedy and ‘collapse of historical Russia’
"[There was] a tragedy as for the vast majority of the country’s citizens," he said
Zaporozhye nuke plant intact after Ukrainian attack on host city
The background radiation at the nuclear power plant remains normal
Sea-launched Bulava ICBM accepted for service in Russian Armed Forces
Currently, Russia’s Northern and Pacific Fleets operate seven strategic subs of this type built by the Sevmash Shipyard in Russia’s northwest
IOC chief Bach calls on US to respect WADA’s anti-doping regulations
"We have full confidence in the work of WADA and have asked all the stakeholders involved in this public dispute to sit together and have a dialogue to come to a solution which ensures a fair competition and the fair treatment of all athletes of the world," Thomas Bach noted
Some 4,000 bodies stolen from crematoriums in China to use bones for dental grafts
According to the report, the police seized over 18 tons of bones and over 34,000 semi-finished and finished bone grafts
Launch of Progress MS-28 spacecraft to ISS scheduled for August 15 — Roscosmos
The Progress-MS is a Russian automatic spacecraft, designed specifically for orbital space stations
Iranian spiritual leader condemns insult to Christ at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
The Olympics opening ceremony, which took place on July 26, featured a provocative parody of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper"
Rosatom temporarily reduces staff at Kursk-2 nuke plant construction site
A federal state of emergency was declared in the Kursk Region on August 9 amid an attack by the Ukrainian army
Bank of Russia raises dollar rate for August 10-12 to 87.99 rubles — regulator
The official yuan exchange rate has been raised by 2 kopecks to 11.8911 rubles
