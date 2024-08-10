Mi-28NM helicopters strike Ukrainian units in Kursk Region — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Mi-28NM attack helicopters struck Ukrainian units in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Army aviation crews flying Mi-28NM helicopters fired air-borne munitions at clusters of Ukrainian troops, armored and automotive military vehicles near the Kursk Region stretch of the border," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the helicopters fired unguided S-13 air rockets at detected targets. After the use of airborne weapons, the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver, released heat traps and returned to the base. All the designated targets were successfully destroyed, the ministry said.