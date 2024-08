MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Annual inflation accelerated to 9.13% in July 2024 against 8.59% in June, the Federal Statistical Service of Russia reports.

Consumer prices gained 1.14% month on month, according to statistics.

Foods prices edged up by 0.36% monthly and 9.67% annually. Non-foods prices moved up by 0.58% month on month and 6.66% year on year. The cost of services added 2.86% against June and 11.36% in annual terms.