US Department of the Treasury sanctions several Belarusian airlines and factories

WASHINGTON, August 9. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on 19 individuals and 14 legal entities from Belarus, according to a statement by the US department.

The blacklist includes the Belcanto and Rada airlines, the Legmash plant, the Unmanned Helicopters design bureau (UAVHeli), as well as an aircraft that is allegedly associated with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The US Treasury Department has published a general license that sets a deadline of September 10 for completing transactions with Belcanto, Rubistar, and Rada. The document limits the scope of interaction with these Belarusian companies to civil aviation issues only.

US authorities claim that the individuals who fell under the restrictions are "involved in supporting" Russia's special military operation in Ukraine by producing weapons, sending products to Russia, and providing assistance in circumventing Western sanctions.

In addition, the ministry added, the restrictions are being introduced due to Lukashenko's alleged "attacks on the Belarusian democratic movement." Inclusion on the blacklist entails the freezing of assets in the US and a ban on American citizens and companies doing business with those involved.

The State Department also imposed visa sanctions on 19 Belarusian officials for "their involvement in undermining democracy" in the country. The US Department of the Treasury added that, in addition to the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union had imposed restrictions on the republic.