NEW YORK, August 8. /TASS/. The United States is not obliged to ensure the defense capability of European countries in case of a military threat, US vice presidential candidate from the Republican Party JD Vance said.

"When the [US Vice President Kamala] Harris administration says if we don’t stop [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in Ukraine, he’s going to march all the way to Germany, one, it’s not true, and two, what does that say about Germany’s defense capabilities? It’s the fourth or fifth largest economy in the world, <...>, the Germans ought to get off their ass and invest in their own defense," he said in an interview with Semafor, adding that the US should not "effectively serve as a security protector for Germany" and other European countries.

Vance explained that if Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the presidential election, the United States will strengthen "the historic friendship" with Europe, but will demand they be "self-sufficient" from allies, primarily in the military and energy spheres.

Former President Trump is the Republican Party’s nominee for the upcoming US presidential election on November 5. JD Vance announced that he has agreed to run for vice president on the Republican ticket. He has consistently advocated an end to Washington's arms deliveries to Kiev and an early settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. In particular, in an interview with the New York Times, Vance said that Ukraine should be granted neutral status and its borders should be redrawn.