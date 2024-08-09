Moscow turns to Niger as employees of Russian company taken hostage — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia has sent an official request to Niger to provide assistance over the kidnapping of two employees of a Russian company, according to a commentary by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"On July 18, in southwestern Niger, near the village of Mbanga (Tillaberi Region), terrorists from the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM), affiliated with the Al-Qaeda terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), attacked the geologists performing a mineral survey and their security guards. As a result, four people were kidnapped and several Nigerien servicemen were killed," she said, noting that on August 2, a video with two hostages appeared on social networks. "According to the kidnapped, they worked in Niger for a Russian company and ‘were detained’ by the GSIM. The geologists have not reported any demands from the terrorists," the diplomat added.

"The Russian side has sent an official request to the leadership of Niger to provide the necessary assistance in connection with the events. The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bamako (the Republic of Mali), representing our interests in Niger, is in constant contact with the Nigerian authorities. The appeal for assistance was also addressed to Malian partners," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.