MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Two kids injured in the Ukrainian military’s shelling of Russia’s Kursk Region have been admitted for treatment to the Russian Children’s Hospital, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters.

"Today, two more kids who suffered injuries in shelling attacks were brought to Moscow and admitted to the Health Ministry’s Russian Children’s Hospital. They tolerated the trip well," the minister said.

He pointed out that 55 people injured in the shelling attacks remained hospitalized and 12 of them were in serious condition. The health minister stressed that reinforced medical teams continued working in the region, with the Health Ministry’s Federal Disaster Medicine Center coordinating the delivery of medical aid. "Those injured are getting the necessary medical treatment," Murashko added.

On August 6, the Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. Shelling and drone strikes killed at least five civilians and left over 60 injured. Local residents are being evacuated to other Russian regions, including Moscow.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the forces of Battlegroup North and the Federal Security Service (FSB) have foiled the Ukrainian army’s breakthrough attempts in the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts. Since the start of military operations in the Kursk area, Kiev has lost up to 945 troops and 102 pieces of equipment, including 12 tanks and 17 armored personnel carriers.