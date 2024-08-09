Russian training ship Smolny ends visit to Venezuela’s port of La Guaira

KALININGRAD, August 9. /TASS/. The training ship The Smolny of Russia’s Baltic Fleet has completed a visit to the port of La Guaira (Venezuela).

"The Baltic Fleet’s training ship The Smolny, making a long-range sea voyage in order to conduct maritime practice for cadets of naval educational institutions of Russia’s Ministry of Defense, has completed an unofficial visit to the port of La Guaira of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," the fleet’s press-service said in a news release.

The training ship has been in the Venezuelan port since August 6. The Smolny replenished water and food supplies. Cadets and crew spent some time on the shore for recreation and conducted technical checks the ship’s condition and its equipment. During their stay in Venezuela the Russian military sailors visited historical sites of the administrative center of the State of La Guaira and enjoyed sports events. The Smolny has now left the port and set course to the designated area of the Atlantic Ocean according to the plan of the voyage.

From July 27 to July 30, The Smolny was on an unofficial visit to the port of Havana (Cuba).

"The long-range sea voyage of the training ship is being held within the framework of maritime practice of cadets of naval educational institutions of Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Future naval officers are carrying out a training program, in particular, communication and ship navigation drills. In all, more than 300 cadets are participating," the Baltic Fleet’s press service reported.

The Smolny is a training ship of the Baltic Fleet. Special classes and simulator complexes, including navigation equipment, have been created on the ship for cadets' training. There is an astronomical deck for practicing skills and knowledge. Up to 300 future navigators, mechanics and shipmasters can undergo maritime practice on The Smolny training ship simultaneously.