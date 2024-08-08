Kiev will lose in Kursk, beyond — top brass

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Kiev’s attempted breakthrough in the Kursk Region will in no way help Ukraine’s Armed Forces escape defeat in the special military operation, said Major-General Apty Alaudinov, the deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, commander of the Akhmat commando unit.

"Ukraine’s frontline in the Donetsk area is caving in," said Alaudinov, who is currently near Kursk. "The frontline is crumbling. This is already, as they say, a point of no return for them. What is happening here (near Kursk - TASS) will not solve their problems in any way. That is, it will not prevent their loss in the war. Therefore, friends, I am once again asking you all to be patient. Please, don't spread all these lamentations about how ‘the war is lost and the enemy cannot be stopped anymore.’ The enemy can be stopped and destroyed. <...> Yes, there have been some mistakes by some officials. But at the same time, there is nothing irreversible here. Victory will certainly be ours," he said in a video on his Telegram channel.

He also urged everyone to refrain from spreading misleading rumors about the situation in the Kursk region.

"I see that some are beginning to curse and shout: who permitted this and why, who is to blame for this kind of outrage? Let me put in my two cents. Question number one. The way I see it, this event has certain culprits, whose full names are well-known. I think the supreme commander-in-chief will make the appropriate decision. We are not in a position to judge and to foment all these speculations," he added.

In his opinion, those who are playing armchair quarterback can "take up arms and defend their Fatherland."

He also emphasized that "in reality the tide can be turned."

"Yes, it is bad, it has already happened. The situation is hard, but it is not critical," he added. Alaudinov explained that the situation was difficult because "the enemy is on our territory."

"We are used to fighting enemies, knocking them out and destroying them. In principle, it was inevitable that one side or the other would carry out some action to try to bring the special operation to an end. That's exactly what the enemy did. That is, the enemy gathered all resources and dispatched them to carry out this raid. As soon as we destroy these resources, I am more than sure that the enemy will have nothing to counter us with," Alaudinov said.