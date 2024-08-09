Putin discusses struggle against terrorism with Security Council

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 9. /TASS/. Various aspects of struggle against terrorism have become the topic of Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with permanent members of the Security Council. Putin announced plans for discussing these issues at the beginning of the in-person meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow.

"On today’s agenda of the meeting with permanent members of the Security Council there is a very important issue concerning certain aspects of the struggle against terrorism," Putin said and passed the floor to FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov to make a report.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Russian foreign intelligence SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin, Presidential Special Envoy for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov and Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev.