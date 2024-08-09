Russian troops thwart Ukrainian army’s attempt to land on Kinburn Spit in Kherson area

GENICHESK, August 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian troops to land on the Kinburn Spit in the Kherson area, serviceman with the call sign Germes told TASS on Friday.

"The enemy made an attempt aboard two boats and under the cover of two fire support boats to disembark on the Kinburn Spit. During the disembarkation, some Ukrainian troops were blown up in a minefield while those who reached the shoreline came under small arms fire. During the combat, the enemy attempted an evacuation on three boats after suffering casualties," the serviceman said.

One enemy boat was destroyed by Russian artillery fire, another boat was eliminated by an anti-tank missile while the third boat managed to escape. The enemy lost as many as 12 out of 16 soldiers who had made a landing attempt, he specified.