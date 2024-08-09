Russian forces preventing Ukrainian army from building defenses in Pokrovsk area

DONETSK, August 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are unable to maneuver and build defenses in the Pokrovsk area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the DPR head, said.

"Enemy troops are unable to build any serious defenses in the area. The most they can do is dig in in forest strips and try to use civilian facilities, that is, homes in settlements, in order to set up defenses," he told Channel One.

Kimakovsky added that Russian artillery units were preventing the enemy from maneuvering reserves.